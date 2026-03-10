CarShield Welcomes Mario and Courtney Lopez as New Brand Ambassadors to Champion Affordable Car Ownership

ST. PETERS, Mo., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid record-high new car prices and growing financial pressures on American households, CarShield , America's #1 Auto Protection Company, today announced a new partnership with celebrated entertainers and family figures, Mario and Courtney Lopez . The collaboration will focus on providing families with budget security and peace of mind by addressing the high cost and uncertainty of car ownership.

Mario and Courtney Lopez

"We're excited to welcome Mario Lopez to the CarShield family," said Nick Hamilton, CEO at CarShield. "Mario is someone who resonates across generations. He embodies trust, relatability, and energy—qualities that align perfectly with CarShield's mission to provide drivers with peace of mind and premium protection from unexpected auto repair costs."

To learn more about how a CarShield plan can protect your budget from unexpected and costly car repairs, visit carshield.com/protection-plans/.

A Partnership Built on Family Financial Security

The partnership brings a personal perspective to the financial challenges many families face. With the average cost of vehicle ownership rising, an unexpected repair bill can significantly disrupt a household budget. This initiative aims to reframe vehicle service contracts not as a reactive measure, but as a proactive and intelligent financial planning tool. By turning unpredictable repair costs into a manageable plan, CarShield helps provides a crucial layer of financial stability.

The collaboration will highlight how CarShield has already saved customers over $1 billion in repair costs, reinforcing its role in safeguarding family finances.

"Cars are a huge part of our daily lives, and no one likes the surprise of a breakdown. I love that CarShield makes it simple and affordable to protect yourself from those moments. I'm thrilled to be their spokesman and to spread the word about a service that truly helps people," stated Mario Lopez

Core Pillars of the Campaign

The partnership is built on communicating three key messages to car owners:

Endorsed Trust & Proven Performance: The Lopez family's endorsement reinforces CarShield 's commitment to being a brand that families can count on. Why it matters: This builds on a foundation of trust backed by a proven track record of saving drivers significant money on vehicle repairs.

The Lopez family's endorsement reinforces 's commitment to being a brand that families can count on. This builds on a foundation of trust backed by a proven track record of saving drivers significant money on vehicle repairs. The Smart Financial Choice: With new car prices surging, pairing a reliable used vehicle with a CarShield plan presents an intelligent alternative for car ownership. Why it matters: This strategy empowers families to secure their financial future by immunizing their budget against catastrophic repair costs.

With new car prices surging, pairing a reliable used vehicle with a plan presents an intelligent alternative for car ownership. This strategy empowers families to secure their financial future by immunizing their budget against catastrophic repair costs. Effortless Protection & Peace of Mind: The primary goal is to remove the fear and anxiety associated with car ownership. Why it matters: By covering the most critical and costly vehicle components, CarShield allows drivers to operate their vehicles with confidence, knowing they are protected from the unexpected.

This initiative underscores CarShield 's commitment to delivering essential budget protection and peace of mind to American families. Learn more in this note from Mario and Courtney Lopez.

CarShield is a leading provider of vehicle protection plans, helping drivers manage the cost of covered repairs on most vehicles. CarShield offers flexible coverage options for a wide range of budgets and driving needs. Plans include unmatched benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance, courtesy towing and rental car options. Coverage is supported by a nationwide network of repair facilities and dedicated customer service. For more information, visit CarShield.com.

SOURCE CarShield