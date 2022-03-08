Carson Coaching Named FPA's Official Coaching Partner

DENVER, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Financial Planning Association® (FPA®), the leading membership organization for Certified Financial Planner™ professionals, announced a strategic partnership that makes Carson Coaching its official coaching partner. The partnership is focused on supporting the business and leadership needs of FPA members and provides financial professionals with access to a wide range of services provided by Carson Coaching.

Carson Coaching, a business of Carson Group is a leading provider of business coaching services to financial advisers. Coaching members get the knowledge, inspiration, and accountability to better serve their clients, grow their firms faster. More than 12,000 advisers have experienced Carson's coaching program. In a recent survey, 98.72% of current Carson Coaching members say they've been more successful because of the coaching relationship.

"We are grateful to the team at Carson Coaching for their support of the Association and, more specifically, our members. Carson is a recognized name in the financial services industry, and their coaching programs have helped thousands of professionals and business owners achieve a higher level of success," says Patrick D. Mahoney, FPA chief executive officer. "FPA is focused on working with companies like Carson Coaching that can further position FPA as the partner in planning to CFP® professionals of all business models and backgrounds. This value-add partnership enhances the opportunities our members have to receive the important practice support they need."

The three-year partnership offers many opportunities for FPA members to learn from Carson's robust slate of top coaches and business experts, including:

Carson Coaching Online: FPA members receive complimentary access to Carson Coaching's online platform, which offers on-demand coaching with 30 select courses. Members can also access discussion forums and discounts that complement what FPA members can already receive through the FPA Marketplace.



FPA members receive complimentary access to Carson Coaching's online platform, which offers on-demand coaching with 30 select courses. Members can also access discussion forums and discounts that complement what FPA members can already receive through the FPA Marketplace. FPA Group Coaching: FPA members can participate in monthly, virtual group coaching sessions that cover a variety of business-building topics hosted by Carson Coaching's deep roster of respected coaches.



FPA members can participate in monthly, virtual group coaching sessions that cover a variety of business-building topics hosted by Carson Coaching's deep roster of respected coaches. One-on-One Executive Business Coaching: FPA members receive discounts for Carson Group's industry leading one on one executive business coaching. This is the core of the coaching program and thousands of advisors have worked with Carson Coaching's executive coaches for a proven process in growing their businesses.



FPA members receive discounts for Carson Group's industry leading one on one executive business coaching. This is the core of the coaching program and thousands of advisors have worked with Carson Coaching's executive coaches for a proven process in growing their businesses. Emerging Advisor Growth Accelerator Program: FPA members receive considerable discounts to participate in Carson's Emerging Advisor Growth Accelerator Program — a nine-week program supporting the business development and interpersonal skills advisors need to succeed.



FPA members receive considerable discounts to participate in Carson's Emerging Advisor Growth Accelerator Program — a nine-week program supporting the business development and interpersonal skills advisors need to succeed. Regional and National Event Discounts: FPA members receive discounts to local workshops and community-building events throughout the year and Carson's Excell Conference in Las Vegas in September.



FPA members receive discounts to local workshops and community-building events throughout the year and Carson's Excell Conference in in September. Business Insights: Carson's coaches will regularly share their expertise through video content and articles that will be featured in the Journal of Financial Planning and through FPA's other properties.



Carson's coaches will regularly share their expertise through video content and articles that will be featured in the and through FPA's other properties. Carson Speakers: FPA's network of 80 local chapters can request speakers from Carson's slate of coaches and subject matter experts at discounted speaking fees.

"For almost 30 years, Carson Coaching has been using proven growth strategies to help advisors achieve the next level of business success," said Jamie Hopkins, managing partner of wealth solutions at Carson Group. "We've seen the tremendous impact coaching can have in supporting financial planners as they move through the profession; we look forward to our partnership with FPA and share in their commitment to move the industry forward. A better business means a better experience and service to our clients, which is why we are all in this profession – to serve others."

FPA members interested in taking advantage of the services included in the partnership can do so by visiting the Carson Coaching program page on FPA's website. The FPA members-only offerings can be easily accessed using the Association's Single Sign-On (SSO) functionality.

About the Financial Planning Association

The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is the leading membership organization for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals and those engaged in the financial planning process. FPA is the CFP® professional's partner in planning by helping them realize their vision of professional fulfillment through practice support, learning, advocacy, and networking. Learn more about FPA at financialplanningassociation.org and on Twitter at twitter.com/fpassociation.

About Carson Group

Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson Wealth , Carson Coaching , and Carson Partners . Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. The company currently manages more than $20 billion in assets and serves more than 40,000 families among its advisor network of 120 partner offices, including 35 Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com .

SOURCE Financial Planning Association