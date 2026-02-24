Carson Daly and Olympian Gracie Gold to Be Honored at Premier Suicide Prevention Gala in New York on May 7

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished media and sports figures will be honored for their work in advancing suicide prevention efforts at the 37th Annual Lifesavers Gala on May 7, 2026 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the largest private funder of suicide prevention research, this special evening brings together champions of suicide prevention, highlights powerful stories and raises much-needed funds for AFSP's research, education, advocacy and support initiatives.

Hosted in the heart of New York City overlooking Central Park and the Manhattan skyline, the Gala is a night of celebration featuring a cocktail reception, dinner and an awards ceremony. Author, artist, and leading mental health advocate Michell C. Clark, who is known for his social media content about healing, growth and personal development, will be the evening's host. Peter Fang, Worldwide Vice President, Neuroscience, Global Commercial Strategy Organization, Johnson & Johnson is this year's event chair, and Johnson & Johnson is the Gala Chair sponsor.

"AFSP's annual Lifesavers Gala is an evening which brings people together to share inspiring stories of hope, healing, and connection, and is a reminder of how caring people can make a difference in the lives of others," said AFSP Chief Executive Officer Bob Gebbia. "This year's honorees demonstrate a deep passion and commitment to bringing hope to those affected by suicide, through personal storytelling, advocating for mental health and suicide prevention, conducting lifesaving research, and by being champions for our cause."

Among the honorees, AFSP announces today and will recognize:

Lifesaver Award Honoree: Gracie Gold – Two-Time U.S. National Figure Skater Champion, 2014 Olympic Bronze Medalist, and New York Times Bestselling Author

Gracie Gold is a two-time U.S. national figure skating champion and part of the U.S. bronze medal winning team at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. She is also a New York Times Bestselling Author known for her 2024 memoir, Outofshapeworthlessloser: A Memoir of Figure Skating, Fcking Up, and Figuring It Out, which details her experiences with suicidal ideation, an eating disorder, sexual assault and her journey navigating all this as a professional athlete. She uses her platform to encourage fellow athletes to seek mental health support and reminds them that performance and criticism do not determine their self-worth.

Lifesaver Award Honoree: Carson Daly – Co-host of NBC's TODAY and The Voice

Carson Daly is the co-host of NBC's TODAY and The Voice. He is also a radio personality who has co-hosted AFSP and Audacy's I'm Listening show that invites mental health professionals and artists to have open mental health conversations and share resources. Since 2018, he has used his platform to advocate for mental health and share his experiences with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) and panic attacks.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

