Join the Fight Against Suicide This Spring at Two Illinois Out of the Darkness Campus Walks

Students and communities walk with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to support those impacted by suicide

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, faculty, and citizens across the Illinois community will join the fight against suicide this spring at two local Out of the Darkness (OOTD) Campus Walks, sponsored by the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). These walks enable those impacted by suicide to connect, support one another, and raise awareness for AFSP's mission to save lives.

The OOTD Campus Walks will be held at two Illinois universities in the Chicago area, including:

Lewis University Campus Walk , 9:00 a.m., April 25, Student Recreation and Fitness Center, Romeoville, IL

Northwestern University Campus Walk , 12:00 p.m., May 31, Norris Center at Northwestern University, Evanston, IL

There are several ways to bring hope to others by getting involved in the OOTD Campus Walks, including fundraising, becoming a sponsor, and volunteering at a walk.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 10-34, affecting 1 in 5 families in the U.S. In 2023, the National Survey of Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) reported an estimated 12.8 million adults age 18 or older reported having thoughts of suicide, and 1.5 million (0.6%) adults attempted suicide during the past year.

There is hope: 91% of adults in the U.S. think suicide can be prevented.

"The life‑saving work we do at AFSP, from research and education to advocacy and support, is made possible through events like our Out of the Darkness Campus Walks," said Angela Cummings, executive director of AFSP Illinois. "These walks bring people together to raise awareness, share their stories, and remind one another that hope is real. When students and campus communities show up for each other, it sends a powerful message that no one has to face their struggles alone."

"The theme for our campus walks is 'Hope Walks Here,' and on walk day, you can truly feel the hope," said Diana Cazares, fundraising manager, AFSP Illinois. "It's so amazing to see students supporting each other and encouraging open dialogue, letting their fellow students who are walking know they are not alone."

Since the first campus walk was held in 2010, these walks have provided a platform to create awareness about mental health issues. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide.

There is no fee to register for an Out of the Darkness Campus Walk. Individuals wishing to participate can find the registration page for their local campus walk at www.afsp.org/ILCampus . Register today and be part of the movement coming #TogetherToFightSuicide.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Illinois Chapter:

AFSP Illinois focuses on eliminating the loss of life from suicide through education, research, outreach, and advocacy. As a part of AFSP's growing nationwide network of chapters, AFSP Illinois brings together people from all backgrounds who want to prevent suicide in local communities. To get involved, request free suicide prevention materials, or schedule a program for your school or community, please visit afsp.org/Illinois .

About Out of the Darkness Campus Walks:

The mission of The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention's Campus Walks is to allow a platform for individuals to come together in support of suicide prevention. Held in hundreds of cities across the country, these events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to suicide and also provide an easier venue for mental health discussion across diverse backgrounds. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call, text or chat 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline. Or go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ .

Suicide Prevention Resources: www.afsp.org/resources

Suicide Warning Signs: www.afsp.org/signs

Media: Reporting on Suicide Prevention: www.afsp.org/reporting

