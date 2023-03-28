Carson Kressley Redecorates Poolside - Adding Ballard Designs at Country Estate for His Upcoming Entertaining Season!

Carson Kressley, the Emmy-winning TV personality and fashion guru, partners with Ballard Designs to create a stunning and functional outdoor space to reflect his personal style.

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is just around the corner, and Carson Kressley is ready to welcome the season at his gracious Pennsylvania farmhouse with a newly redecorated pool and patio space.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Ballard Designs to create my dream outdoor oasis," reports Kressley. "The brand's outdoor furniture and decor pieces are not only beautiful, but also versatile and extremely durable. I love how they can be mixed and matched to create a truly personalized look - it fits my style! "

Carson Kressley collaborates on outdoor entertaining decor with Ballard Designs for his popular Pennsylvania horse farm retreat. Carson Kressley's poolside tips include classic chaise longues from Ballard Designs and chic candle lanterns for gracious, Pennsylvania summers.

Kressley redesigned his new outdoor entertaining space to function as beautifully as it looks. He's paired seating and dining areas that can be easily reconfigured for different occasions.

The eclectic mix of outdoor furniture & décor from Ballard Designs includes

a grouping of four Suzanne Kasler Directoire iron lounge chairs

Directoire iron lounge chairs a coordinating loveseat

a pair of Bunny Williams iron console tables in the timeless French faux bois style

iron console tables in the timeless French style fun outdoor pillows and striking, classic, striped Sunbrella Drapes

All of the outdoor pieces are made to withstand the elements while providing comfort and enduring style.

Kressley layered in a variety of interesting Ballard decor pieces, including large candle-hurricanes, faux boxwood plantings and bug repelling incense to add glam, color, comfort and texture to the inviting space.

"Ballard is always a great source for those things that delight the eye and appeal to the senses," Kressley added.

This latest collaboration between Kressley and Ballard Designs will be posted on social media; @ballarddesigns and @carsonkressley on Instagram. The design star's favorite decorating and entertaining tricks and tips are all shared using his favorite Ballard products.

Karen Mooney, president of Ballard Designs relates, "It's been exciting to work with Carson to create a gorgeous outdoor space that really showcases his unique flair and endless creativity. All of our furniture and decor pieces are designed to help people create a haven they can enjoy with family and friends, season after season."

Mooney continued, "Carson's outdoor entertaining space makeover is a perfect example of how inspired design and a personal touch can transform any backyard or patio into a beautiful and functional retreat."

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail Group℠ which includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

