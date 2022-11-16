Carson Kressley's New Reveal! His Entertaining Style at Home in Pennsylvania with Ballard Designs This Fall

The Star Shares His Take on Hosting at Home with Iconic Retailer Ballard Designs Décor

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Designs just collaborated with long-time brand fan Carson Kressley, designer, actor and TV personality.

The result? Loads of new décor at Kressley's Pennsylvania farmhouse with everything needed to wow his guests this fall & winter. The refresh comes just in time for the holidays.

Carson Kressley displays how he combines his own unique antique table pieces with new dinnerware from Ballard Designs. At his spacious Pennsylvania horse farm, Carson Kressley talks design and entertaining with Ballard Designs and shares his best home entertaining tips with great decor items like comfy throw pillows from Ballard's design collection.

With the help of the home décor retailer Ballard Designs, Kressley pulls the curtain back on his own home and offers his expertise as an entertainer; from tips and must-haves to décor, dinnerware and beyond, and on to upping any hosting game.

In a Home Reveal interview, Kressley shared, "When I get the Ballard Designs catalog, the word that comes to mind is graciousness – whether it's the serving pieces, beautiful pillows, it's all things that delight the eye, but also really appeal to the senses; beautiful things to eat off of, beautiful things to lounge on.

"That creates a really gracious environment and that's what I think of when I think of Ballard - traditional, classic, updated, not too precious, fun, but beautiful – it's about living beautifully."

Curating an intimate gathering example at home, Kressley recommends the following tips and tricks:

No matter the occasion, always have fresh flowers – It's not about spending a lot, but about showing quality, like with the classic Bunny Williams Silver Wire Cachepot for a vase. Or, professing not to have a green thumb, Kressley likes faux as well, incorporating Ballard's Moss Spheres to bring the outdoors in.

– It's not about spending a lot, but about showing quality, like with the classic Bunny Williams Silver Wire Cachepot for a vase. Or, professing not to have a green thumb, Kressley likes faux as well, incorporating Ballard's Moss Spheres to bring the outdoors in. No need to create an extensive tablescape, people enjoy buffet style to keep it simple and casual . Elevate your display to really catch your guests' attention with Celebratory Cocktail Napkins and a focal point statement piece like a Three Layer Cake Dome.

. Elevate your display to really catch your guests' attention with Celebratory Cocktail Napkins and a focal point statement piece like a Three Layer Cake Dome. Keep it interesting and ditch the exact matching set! Kressley is drawn to Ballard's classic yet modern Bunny Williams Campbell House Dinnerware Collection for this reason – it coordinates without duplicates . He weaves in family heirlooms for a personal touch.

. He weaves in family heirlooms for a personal touch. Take risks with fun items you really love; they make great conversation starters. Fully dressed beverage tubs enliven a party bar while upholstered bar stools add relaxed style. And unique artwork like a curated collection of Suzanne Kasler Atelier Antlers add dimension to wall decor and certainly grab guests' attention .

. Get creative with product uses and utilize items in ways other than their intended purpose. A Classic Garden Stool can act as cocktail table, while monogrammed Dinner napkins easily double as placemats.

As a pro entertainer, Kressley also has great advice for guests attending a party at someone's home – never come empty handed. He loves the Bunny Williams Dog Salt & Pepper Cellar and Bunny Williams Beehive Honey Pot as unique and thoughtful host gifts.

For more information on the partnership and décor inspirations in Carson's home, check out @ballarddesigns and @carsonkressley on Instagram.

CONTACT: 5WPR, Haley McDill, (646) 862-6866, [email protected]

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

SOURCE Ballard Designs