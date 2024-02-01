Carson Wealth Expands East: $180M Firm Paves the Way for Growth in New Hampshire and Vermont

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Wealth is expanding into the East with the addition of two new offices in Hanover, New Hampshire and Chester, Vermont. The move comes as part of a strategic partnership with Fisher Financial Advisors, which will now be rebranded to Carson Wealth. These will be the first Carson Wealth locations in both states, showcasing the firm's commitment to extending its reach and impact.

Tim Fisher, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor of Fisher Financial Advisors, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership stating, "Carson will be instrumental in elevating our client experience. As we've grown, the need for additional expertise became apparent, and Carson's expansive resources can help fill a lot of buckets for us, like portfolio management and tax and estate planning. When the opportunity arose to partner with Carson and enhance our ability to serve our clients, we knew it was the right move."

The firm is also led by Managing Director and Wealth Advisor, Nate Fisher, Tim's son, who has played a vital role in planning for the firm's future growth. He added, "Succession planning was also a paramount consideration for us. We wanted not only to sustain our growth, but to continue expanding. Partnering with Carson means we are actively planning for the future of our firm and our clients. Carson's support will be instrumental in allowing us to add additional advisors seamlessly to our team. It's not just about growth; it's about ensuring the longevity and success of our firm and the continued satisfaction of our valued clients."

This latest partnership further highlights Carson's commitment to providing advisors with a platform that enables substantial growth while maintaining a focus on client service excellence.

Carson Group's VP of Mergers & Acquisitions, Michael Belluomini further emphasized the commitment to growth and service excellence that defines both organizations, "Our goal is to provide Fisher Financial Advisors, and their clients, with the tools and expertise needed for sustained success. This deal isn't just about adding locations; it's about advancing the industry standard. We share in their commitment to future-proof their firm and ensuring continued excellence in client service."

This marks Carson Group's first deal of 2024, solidifying its reputation as a rapidly expanding force in the financial services industry.

"We are committed to providing advisors with the resources they need to thrive both now and, in the future," said Burt White, Managing Partner, and Chief Strategy Officer at Carson Group. "We look forward to partnering with Tim and Nate, contributing to the continued success of Fisher Financial Advisors and welcoming them into our growing advisor community."

FP Transitions served as the M&A advisor to Fisher Financial Advisors in the transaction.

Carson currently manages $32 billion* in assets and serves more than 49,000 families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsonwealth.com.

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM, LLC.

Securities offered through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

