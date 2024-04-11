Industry Leaders Dani Fava and Heather Randolph Carter Join Carson Group's Executive Team

OMAHA, Neb., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest-growing financial services firms with over $35.5 billion in client assets, announced today that Dani Fava has stepped into the newly vacated role of Chief Strategy Officer and Heather Randolph Carter will join the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. As members of Carson's executive leadership team, they will play a pivotal role in growing the company's national footprint and enhancing its suite of service offerings.

Industry Leaders Dani Fava and Heather Randolph Carter Join Carson Group

Fava, who comes to Carson from Envestnet, will help steer the firm's strategic direction, identify new growth opportunities and drive innovation across the organization.

"Dani's leadership and market knowledge have been key in spearheading growth, while her forward-thinking approach has been influential in shaping industry conversation around financial advice and the impactful use of AI," said Carson Group CEO Burt White.

"I'm excited to join Carson at this pivotal moment. Carson is a true industry leader, in a phase of accelerated growth, built on and headed toward unparalleled innovation. This is exactly the forward-thinking, client-centric organization I want to be a part of," said Fava. "After innovating at both a custodian as well as a fintech company, I've learned that to add life-changing value to investors, you have to get closer to the heart of the advice process. That's why I'm so excited to contribute to Carson's mission of delivering the highest-quality, most impactful advice possible."

Randolph Carter joins the firm to spearhead Carson's integrated marketing and communications strategy as the organization continues its expansion. She will oversee brand development, advisor marketing, digital marketing, public relations, internal communications and corporate events.

"Heather is a mission-driven leader who excels at driving brand reputation for high-growth organizations and has deep expertise in the wealth management space," said White. "Her track record generating brand awareness, strengthening advisor relationships and developing innovative marketing programs makes her an ideal fit as we accelerate our growth."

During her nearly two-decade tenure at LPL Financial, Randolph Carter held leadership roles of increasing responsibility overseeing a broad range of marketing and communication functions. Most recently, as LPL's chief marketing and communication officer, she directed the firm's rebranding in 2021, launched new initiatives to enhance client communications and advisor marketing support, and provided strategic oversight of the firm's expansive conference portfolio, including LPL FOCUS, one of the industry's largest annual events.

"It's not often that a person gets the opportunity to join a storied firm at a moment of reinvention and renewal, but that's precisely the place that Carson Group is occupying today," said Randolph Carter. "It's a privilege to be a part of building that future and, even more so, to be in a position to shape how that transformation is experienced by our clients and the marketplace. I am looking forward to working across this dynamic and expanding leadership team to ensure the Carson Group story resonates with our stakeholders, partners and clients more strongly than ever and for years to come."

"Over the past two years, we've begun laying the groundwork for a more flexible, adaptable and accessible Carson Group. To fully realize that vision, we must attract top talent that not only aligns with our mission of being the most trusted source for financial advice, but also brings diverse perspectives and innovative mindsets," said White. "Heather and Dani share in our commitment to expanding the value that Carson provides to our advisors and their clients. Their leadership and expertise will be invaluable in shaping the next phase of Carson Group growth and innovation."

For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

About Carson Group

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson Wealth , Carson Coaching , and Carson Partners . Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. The company currently manages $35.5 billion* in AUM and serves more than 50,000 families among its advisor network of 150 partner offices, including 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management Inc.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

SOURCE Carson Group