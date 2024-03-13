Carson Wealth Expands Omaha Presence With $163M Team From Elk River Wealth Management

OMAHA, Neb., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Wealth announces the addition of its 13th wholly-owned office with a new location in Elkhorn, Neb., just outside of the firm's headquarters in Omaha.

The three-person team, managing more than $163M in assets*, will be led by Managing Directors and Wealth Advisors, David Carroll and Jon Springer along with Client Services Manager, Jessica Fricke. Each member brings a wealth of expertise and a dedication to putting clients' needs first, aligning seamlessly with Carson's mission and commitment to providing exceptional client experiences.

This expansion highlights Carson Wealth's commitment to delivering exceptional wealth management services nationwide.

"In joining Carson Wealth, we were drawn to the unparalleled resources and support the firm offers, providing us with the tools necessary to better serve our clients," explained Jon Springer, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor. "The enhanced flexibility and expanded investment opportunities allow us to tailor strategies precisely to our clients' unique needs, while the access to a deeper bench of experienced professionals ensures we can deliver comprehensive solutions and skilled guidance across all facets of wealth management. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings, enabling us to elevate our service and drive greater value for our clients."

"As we embark on this new chapter, I'm thrilled to join forces with a team that shares our unwavering commitment to prioritizing clients' needs and delivering personalized financial solutions," remarked David Carroll, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor. "Together, we are poised to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our clients, guiding them towards financial freedom."

With a shared commitment to putting clients first and a cultural alignment with Carson's mission, David, Jon & Jessica embody the values that drive success within the organization. Their proximity to the firm's headquarters ensures seamless collaboration and support for clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome David, Jon, and Jessica to the Carson family as part of our expanding Omaha footprint," said Gregg Johnson, National Sales Director, Carson Group. "Their dedication to client-centric values and their alignment with our mission make them invaluable additions to our team. We are confident that their expertise will further enhance the exceptional service and experiences we deliver to our clients."

Carson Group currently manages $34 billion** in assets and serves more than 49,000 families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit http://www.carsongroup.com/.

About Carson Wealth

Founded in 1983, Carson Wealth is one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country, serving clients through holistic financial planning, disciplined investment strategies and proactive, personal service.

Carson Wealth is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with the mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information visit, www.carsonwealth.com.

*Combination of CWM, LLC, and broker-dealer assets under our advisors.

**Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM, LLC

Securities offered through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC is under separate ownership from any other named entity. David Carroll, Jon Springer and Jessica Fricke are not affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks, LLC.

