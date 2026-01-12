Carta Healthcare Achieves Breakout Growth in 2025, Expands Customer Footprint and Retains 100% of Clients

Momentum includes 2X revenue growth, new health system partnerships, six industry awards, and Series B1 funding as demand for Hybrid Intelligence accelerates

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carta Healthcare, an award-winning leader in enterprise clinical data management, today announced record company growth in 2025, driven by strong customer expansion, industry-leading customer retention, and rising demand for Hybrid Intelligence solutions across hospitals and health systems nationwide.

The company achieved 100% customer retention, signed 25 new contracts, and welcomed 10 hospitals that switched to Carta Healthcare from another clinical data abstraction solution provider, all while delivering 2X revenue growth and expanding its team with 144 new hires.

Hybrid Intelligence Leads Market Shift in Clinical Data Management

Hybrid Intelligence is the combination of advanced AI with expert clinicians in a human-in-the-loop model, which delivers accurate, actionable data for registries and analytics while reducing the time, cost, and burden of manual abstraction. Interest in this model continues to grow across hospitals and health systems, and Carta Healthcare has emerged as a leading voice in defining and advancing Hybrid Intelligence within clinical data management.

Health systems using Carta Healthcare reduce abstraction time by up to 66%, lower abstraction costs by 50% or more, and consistently achieve 98–99% Inter-Rater Reliability (IRR) — the highest standard for data quality.

"Good AI is not good enough in healthcare. Accuracy, trust, and clinical oversight are essential," said Brent Dover, CEO of Carta Healthcare. "The growth we achieved in 2025 shows that health systems are choosing Hybrid Intelligence because it delivers faster abstraction, higher-quality data, and lower costs. The awards we received this year further reinforce the real-life impact of this model across hospitals and health systems nationwide."

Six Major Awards Validate Leadership in Clinical Data Management

Carta Healthcare earned top honors across healthcare, AI, and technology innovation, including:

2025 Merit Awards for Healthcare — Best Use of AI in Healthcare (Gold)

2025 CB Insights Digital Health 50 — Clinical Workflow Automation category

2025 A.I. Awards — Finalist, Best Use of AI in Healthcare

2025 Silver Stevie® Award — Technical Innovation of the Year (Healthcare Technology)

2025 BIG Innovation Award — Healthcare

2025 Pinnacle Awards for Business — Diamond Award for AI & Automation Leadership

Series B1 Funding Accelerates Expansion and Innovation

In May 2025, Carta Healthcare secured $18.25 million in Series B1 funding, led by UPMC Enterprises with participation from MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Rex Health Ventures (UNC Health), Tampa General Hospital Ventures, Memorial Hermann Health System, Frist Cressey Ventures, Storm Ventures, Paramark Ventures, CU Healthcare Innovation Fund, and Mass General Brigham Ventures.

The funding supports Carta Healthcare's expanding footprint with health systems and reflects the confidence that leading providers have in the company's ability to deliver operational value at scale. Carta Healthcare is encouraged by the growing number of health systems investing in its mission, which demonstrates a strong alignment of incentives and the meaningful impact that Hybrid Intelligence has had on clinical and operational performance.

Tech-Enabled Services Deliver Value Even for Outsourced Models

As hospitals increasingly outsource abstraction, Carta Healthcare continues to show that organizations benefit from the company's Hybrid Intelligence platform even when customers do not use the technology themselves.

"Many organizations continue to outsource clinical abstraction, but outsourcing should not mean relying on outdated manual processes," said Brent Dover, CEO of Carta Healthcare. "Carta Healthcare provides a fully tech-enabled service. Every customer benefits from the speed, accuracy, and consistency of our Hybrid Intelligence platform, powered by advanced AI and expert clinicians in a human-in-the-loop model."

About Carta Healthcare

At Carta Healthcare, we believe high quality data is the foundation for better healthcare outcomes. Traditional clinical data abstraction methods are labor intensive, time consuming, and costly. Our hybrid intelligence approach combines advanced AI with expert clinicians to deliver accurate, actionable data, reduce costs, save time, and improve efficiency for hospitals and health systems nationwide. With 100% customer retention, Carta Healthcare is honored to serve hospitals and health systems nationwide. Recognized with industry honors such as the Merit Award for Best Use of AI in Healthcare, the CB Insights Digital Health 50, and the BIG Innovation Award, Carta Healthcare is redefining the future of healthcare data management. Learn more at https://www.carta.healthcare/ .

