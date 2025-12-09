Carta Healthcare Wins 'Best Use of AI in Healthcare' in 2025 Merit Awards for Technology

Win is second in a row for industry-leading clinical data abstraction provider

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carta Healthcare®, a leading provider of AI-powered clinical data abstraction solutions, announced today that it has earned first-place Gold recognition for "Best Use of AI in Healthcare" in the 2025 Merit Awards for Technology. The company also won the award last year.

The Merit Awards honor the efforts of individuals and companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the markets they serve. It is an independent program highlighting excellence across seven industries, including the best in current and next-generation innovations and technologies. The awards are judged by executives, members of the media, and consultants.

"After years of hype and promises, healthcare is demanding real results from AI investments. It is an honor to be recognized as an AI-powered health-tech solution that is helping health systems become more effective and efficient in their clinical data abstraction," said Carta Healthcare CEO Brent Dover. "This is possible only through the hard work and dedication of our clinical team in partnership with product and engineering to design and deploy innovation that makes a difference."

"The healthcare landscape is evolving faster than ever, and this year's entries reflect a remarkable level of innovation and dedication to improving lives," said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. "Our judges were impressed by the creativity, leadership, and breakthrough thinking showcased across every category. We are honored to recognize these outstanding contributions."

Clinical data abstraction is essential for hospitals to improve patient care, demonstrate quality, and comply with regulations. However, current manual clinical data abstraction methods are labor-intensive, time-consuming, expensive, and fail to consistently produce the highest-quality data.

Carta Healthcare was selected for its unprecedented advancements in clinical data abstraction through its Hybrid Intelligence approach, which combines state-of-the-art artificial intelligence with deep clinical expertise.

For health systems, Carta Healthcare has reduced clinical data abstraction costs by 50 percent or more, decreased clinical data abstraction time by up to two-thirds and delivered the highest-quality data as measured by Inter-rater Reliability (IRR) metrics. Carta Healthcare leads the industry, achieving an average 98-99 percent IRR across all its clients.

"Winning the Merit Award for two consecutive years is recognition that our hybrid intelligence approach delivers accurate, actionable data for registries and analytics, while reducing costs and improving operating efficiency for hospitals and health systems nationwide," said Dover.

About Carta Healthcare

At Carta Healthcare, we believe high–quality data is the foundation for better healthcare outcomes. Traditional clinical data abstraction methods are labor–intensive, time–consuming, and costly. Our hybrid intelligence approach combines advanced AI with expert clinicians to deliver accurate, actionable data, reduce costs, and improve efficiency for hospitals and health systems nationwide. Recognized with awards such as the Merit Award, Pinnacle Award, and BIG Innovation Awards, Carta Healthcare is redefining the future of healthcare data management. Learn more at https://www.carta.healthcare/.

About Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at www.merit-awards.com.

Media Contacts:

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola for Carta Healthcare

[email protected]

Merit Awards

[email protected]

SOURCE Carta Healthcare