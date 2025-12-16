Healthcare Leaders Reject Autonomous AI, Favor Hybrid Intelligence for Accuracy and Trust, New Survey Finds

Results show strong preference for AI paired with clinician oversight; concerns about "black box" risks persist

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals and health systems overwhelmingly prefer artificial intelligence (AI) models that combine technology with clinical expertise, according to new survey results released today by Carta Healthcare, the leading provider of AI-powered clinical data abstraction solutions.

Findings from the November 2025 AI in Hospitals & Health Systems market survey reveal that healthcare leaders want AI to augment clinicians, not replace them. Every major finding supports that "hybrid intelligence" is the superior and preferred model because it combines technology with human and clinical expertise.

The survey, conducted by Reaction Data, asked health system leaders about their perceptions of AI model types, adoption barriers, and the role of human oversight in clinical workflows. Respondents consistently indicated that autonomous, "black box" AI is risky and insufficient for high-stakes clinical environments, while AI paired with expert human validation is viewed as safer, more accurate, and more effective.

Majority Cite Risks of Autonomous AI; Human Oversight Seen as Essential

Respondents expressed strong skepticism toward fully autonomous AI.

62.5% identified "misinterpretation of data" as the top risk when AI operates without human oversight — a concern with direct implications for patient safety and data reliability.

Only 12.5% of organizations reported that autonomous AI has delivered the most value in their work to date.

By contrast,

75% of respondents rely on "human validation" to ensure AI outputs are clinically relevant and trustworthy.

Another 75% rated clinician involvement in AI design and deployment as "critically important," underscoring the expectation that AI must work with clinicians, not independently of them.

Hybrid Intelligence Emerges as the Superior and Preferred Model

Fifty percent of respondents also stated clearly that AI "should augment human decision-making," compared to a minority who view it as a tool for task replacement.

"The survey makes clear what we've long believed: good AI is not good enough," said Brent Dover, CEO of Carta Healthcare. "Healthcare leaders aren't looking for a magic switch to automate healthcare. They want a force multiplier — AI that respects clinical expertise, demands human validation, and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows. The winning strategy is about building a better team where AI provides the speed and scale, while humans provide the judgment and care."

Survey Methodology

In November 2025, a national online survey was conducted by Reaction Data, a market research firm specializing in healthcare information technology. Respondents opted in based on their role and expertise. Only qualified responses were included.

About Carta Healthcare

At Carta Healthcare, we believe high–quality data is the foundation for better healthcare outcomes. Traditional clinical data abstraction methods are labor–intensive, time–consuming, and costly. Our hybrid intelligence approach combines advanced AI with expert clinicians to deliver accurate, actionable data, reduce costs, and improve efficiency for hospitals and health systems nationwide. Recognized with awards such as the Merit Award, Pinnacle Award, and BIG Innovation Awards, Carta Healthcare is redefining the future of healthcare data management. Learn more at https://www.carta.healthcare/.

