Carta Healthcare to Power Oncology Research and Clinical Trials with Acquisition of Realyze Intelligence, a UPMC Enterprises Company

Clinician-trained AI analyzes electronic records to match ideal patients with studies in seconds rather than hours, optimizing research and reducing costs

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carta Healthcare®, which ignites healthcare improvement by unlocking the power of clinical data, expanded the strength and capabilities of its AI-powered platform with the acquisition of Realyze Intelligence. The Realyze Intelligence solution leverages AI to match patients to clinical trials to accelerate research and reduce costs while providing patients with the latest advances in care.

Focused on the oncology space, Realyze Intelligence rapidly analyzes structured and unstructured data in electronic health records (EHRs) to identify ideal patients for clinical trials and other research studies. Realyze Intelligence's clinician-trained AI can assemble appropriate cohorts in seconds instead of the typical hours or days the process consumes when performed manually. Realyze Intelligence is utilized by leading cancer centers and is part of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Innovation Hub. The CancerX Accelerator Program also selected Realyze Intelligence as part of its inaugural program earlier this year.

Formed in 2020 as a portfolio company of UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization and venture capital arm of UPMC, Realyze Intelligence combines clinical expertise with AI technology to provide deeper insights into individuals and patient populations, ultimately driving better patient outcomes in real-time. For example, a Realyze Intelligence analysis found that by using the software, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center saw seven times more patients matched to trials and twice as many enrolled, compared to the same timeframe without using the software.

Similarly, Carta Healthcare's platform applies AI to structured and unstructured data to decrease the time and costs for data abstraction. The combined technologies' powerful automation can provide dramatically faster insights and significantly reduced labor demands for clinical data registry abstraction, research and internal clinical quality performance programs in oncology, cardiovascular health and other specialties.

"We believe data is the single most important ingredient to improve healthcare," says Brent Dover, CEO of Carta Healthcare. "From clinical trials to clinical registries, clinicians face insurmountable amounts of data ripe with valuable information to improve care practices and patient outcomes. We are inspired by Realyze Intelligence's shared ability to use clinician-trained AI and a human-in-the-loop approach to maximize insights from clinical data, for clinical trials and cancer registries."

The need for Carta Healthcare's expanded and more robust solution has never been more urgent. With cancer poised to overtake cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death worldwide, pharmaceutical companies and provider organizations are diligently developing and investigating the most effective interventions to reverse the trend and improve patient outcomes. Unfortunately, over 80% of trial inclusion and exclusion criteria are in unstructured patient notes, which typically require manual extraction and review by a clinician. Similarly, while only 7% of patients with cancer participate in clinical trials, a reported 50% would enroll if they were recruited.

Carta Healthcare's platform, enhanced with Realyze Intelligence's AI technology, can significantly expand the feasibility of trials and other research while accelerating data abstraction for cancer and other clinical data registries with expert clinician oversight.

"Health systems and pharmaceutical companies invest billions annually to identify and enroll patients for clinical trials—a process that is not only costly but labor-intensive and time-consuming," said Aaron Brauser, founder and CEO of Realyze Intelligence. "High-quality, timely data is essential for accurately identifying eligible patients, yet much of it remains trapped in EHRs and other systems. We are excited to revolutionize clinical trial matching and reuse the data to enhance research, optimize care pathways and improve patient outcomes with Carta Healthcare."

About Carta Healthcare

At Carta Healthcare, we believe high-quality data is essential to improving healthcare. Current methods to abstract data for clinical registries are labor-intensive, time-consuming, and costly. By combining artificial intelligence (AI) technology with skilled expert abstractors, Carta Healthcare helps you abstract data faster, more efficiently, at a lower cost, while delivering the highest quality data. Learn more about how Carta Healthcare applies the power of AI technology, combined with expert clinical data abstractors, to harness data and insights as catalysts for healthcare transformation at www.carta.healthcare.

About Realyze Intelligence

Realyze Intelligence, a UPMC Enterprises portfolio company, combines clinically guided large language models, data standards, Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) and AI, to rapidly read and summarize the unstructured portion of a patient's electronic health record to identify cancer patients who match open clinical trials in seconds, rather than hours.

