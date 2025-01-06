Carta Healthcare Wins AI & Automation Leadership Honors in First Annual Pinnacle Awards for Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carta Healthcare® whose mission is to ignite healthcare improvement by unlocking the power of clinical data, today announced it has won a Diamond Award for AI & Automation Leadership in the Innovation & Technology category of the first annual Pinnacle Awards for Business .

The Pinnacle Awards celebrate excellence in business innovation, leadership, and impact. The winners of these inaugural awards represent the best across various industries, demonstrating remarkable achievements and contributions in 2024.

Clinical data abstraction is essential for hospitals to improve patient care, demonstrate quality and comply with regulations. Unfortunately, the current manual clinical data abstraction methods are labor-intensive, time-consuming, expensive, and fail to consistently produce the highest-quality data.

Carta Healthcare applies the power of AI technology, combined with expert human abstractors, to abstract data and insights as catalysts for healthcare transformation. Health systems and hospitals that use the Carta Healthcare platform can lower their data abstraction costs by more than 50%, reduce per-case abstraction time by two-thirds, and achieve an average 98%-99% Inter-Rater Reliability (IRR), a measure of data abstraction consistency and reliability.

"We are thrilled to be among the first companies honored by the Pinnacle Awards for our AI-powered clinical data abstraction platform," said Carta Healthcare CEO Brent Dover. "Innovation is key to healthcare transformation, and so too is quality data. Our platform, combined with the expertise of clinical data abstraction experts, ensures health systems and hospitals are abstracting and submitting to registries the most accurate, relevant, and timely data."

In addition to the transformative benefits of its AI-powered platform, Carta Healthcare has developed innovative, risk-sharing models where our company is successful only if our customer is successful. This approach has yielded 100% customer retention for Carta Healthcare as well as the highest customer satisfaction ratings.

The Pinnacle Awards are open to all individuals and organizations wishing to nominate a product, technology, person, or innovation demonstrating an impact on today's global marketplace. Both new and existing products, companies, and solutions are eligible. There are no specific time constraints on product launches. Entries can be submitted across as many categories as applicable.

"These awards were established to spotlight extraordinary achievements and innovation in business, and our inaugural winners embody those qualities," said Kate Lang, executive director of the Pinnacle Awards. "Their dedication, creativity, and impact are setting new standards in their industries, inspiring us all to strive for excellence."

About Carta Healthcare:

At Carta Healthcare, we believe high-quality data is essential to improving healthcare. Current methods to abstract data for clinical registries are labor-intensive, time-consuming, and costly. By combining artificial intelligence (AI) technology with skilled expert abstractors, Carta Healthcare helps you abstract data faster, more efficiently, at a lower cost, while delivering the highest quality data. Learn more about how Carta Healthcare applies the power of AI technology, combined with expert clinical data abstractors, to harness data and insights as catalysts for healthcare transformation at www.carta.healthcare .

