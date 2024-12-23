Cartagena, Colombia to Host GSA's Responsible Seafood Summit in 2025

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) is pleased to announce that Cartagena, Colombia, will host the 24th edition of the Responsible Seafood Summit during the week of Sept. 29, 2025, at the InterContinental Cartagena.

GSA made the announcement in late October, on Day 2 of this year's Responsible Seafood Summit in St Andrews, Scotland. The vibrant Caribbean city of Cartagena will provide next year's Summit a unique backdrop for industry stakeholders to address pressing issues, share solutions and make connections.

"It is exciting for us at GSA to bring our signature event back to South America for the first time in seven years," said Mike Kocsis, CEO of GSA. The Summit was held in Guayaquil, Ecuador, in 2018. "As Colombia's relevance in the global seafood industry continues to grow, it's encouraging that the seafood sector there values responsible production and sourcing in both aquaculture and wild-capture fisheries. We look forward to connecting and collaborating with our global network in Cartagena."

Cartagena, a UNESCO World Heritage site, features 11 km of defensive walls built in the 16th century. Travel + Leisure magazine rated the city as one of the "best places to travel" in 2024. For 23 years, the Responsible Seafood Summit has provided a pre-competitive platform for knowledge sharing and idea exchange amongst the world's seafood thought leaders.

"Cartagena, Colombia, is the perfect setting for the Summit, and USSEC is proud to be a sponsor of this prestigious event," said Carlos Salinas, Americas Regional Director for the U.S. Soybean Export Council, one of the event's longstanding sponsors. "As a trusted partner to the aquaculture industry, U.S. soy continues to collaborate to drive growth and sustainability, helping the sector thrive. We look forward to connecting with global leaders to advance innovation and sustainable practices in aquaculture."

"The Chilean Aquaculture Innovation Club believes that this is an excellent opportunity to highlight LATAM aquaculture's advancements in technology, productivity, and sustainability," added Adolfo Alvial, executive director of Club de Innovación Acuícola Chile & Chairman of the Board Aquaculture Innovation Alliance.

To be informed when registration opens, click here. To discuss sponsorship opportunities, email Jim Batchelor.

