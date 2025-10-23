The Responsible Seafood Summit and the Shrimp Summit Join Forces in Bangkok in September 2026

Event will be held during the week of September 21, 2026.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) announced today that its annual Responsible Seafood Summit will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, in September 2026. Celebrating the 25th iteration of the conference for sustainability-minded seafood professionals, GSA welcomes The Center for Responsible Seafood as co-host, a move that merges TCRS Shrimp Summit content into the industry-leading event's program.

The Responsible Seafood Summit will take place at Shangri-La Bangkok, a 5-star luxury hotel in the heart of one of Asia's most dynamic cities. Returning to Thailand, one of the world's top shrimp producing regions, for the first time since 2012, the event will be held during the week of September 21, 2026.

As both nonprofit organizations with deep ties and similar missions planned to hold their annual events in Bangkok in 2026, they opted to join forces for one special week in one of the world's most important hubs for seafood production and trade.

"The upcoming calendar year provides a unique opportunity for both GSA and TCRS to offer a new, exciting and high-value event to the global seafood industry, with a special focused track devoted to shrimp," said Mike Kocsis, CEO of GSA. "The Responsible Seafood Summit is constantly evolving to meet the needs of today's seafood professionals, who find tremendous value in the expert content providers that we enlist, our unique production forecasts and analysis, and the unparalleled networking opportunities in some of the world's greatest cities. The global shrimp industry faces unprecedented challenges – both on the water and in a turbulent global marketplace – that only pre-competitive collaboration can effectively address, and next year's Summit will be a key area for industry leaders to gather and leave the day-to-day business aside for a while to address cross-cutting concerns."

George Chamberlain, TCRS President and the founder of the Global Seafood Alliance (founded as the Global Aquaculture Alliance in 1997), says the reunion comes at a critical time for both shrimp producers and all links within the supply chain.

"For the past three years, in Vietnam, India and Indonesia, TCRS has convened global industry leaders as well as the next generation of leaders for the Shrimp Summit, where we explore the full potential of shrimp aquaculture," said Chamberlain. "I'm excited to share the latest information that supports TCRS's vision that regenerative aquaculture – in which the producers don't just mitigate their environmental impact but actually improve their local ecosystems – is the future of this industry and shrimp farmers can lead the way."

It was at the 1996 World Aquaculture Society (WAS) meeting in Bangkok, when the formation of an aquaculture trade association was first imagined. The Global Aquaculture Alliance was officially founded the following year, based in the United States with Chamberlain as president, a role he held until 2022. GAA convened its first annual conference in Bangkok in 2004.

About The Center for Responsible Seafood

The Center for Responsible Seafood, originally founded as the Responsible Aquaculture Foundation in 2009, strives to advance its vision of a world meeting the critical need for seafood produced through regenerative processes. At its Shrimp Summit conference, TCRS convenes the entire seafood value chain for practical approaches to improve the efficiency, sustainability and economic viability of the global shrimp industry. TCRS is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., USA. To learn more about TCRS, visit https://responsibleseafood.org/.

About Global Seafood Alliance

The Global Seafood Alliance is an international, nonprofit trade association dedicated to advancing responsible seafood practices through education, advocacy and third-party assurances. Through the development of its certification programs, GSA has become the leading provider of assurances for wild and farmed seafood globally. The organization's work addresses the full spectrum of responsibility, from environmental responsibility and social accountability to food safety. Established in 1997 as the Global Aquaculture Alliance, GSA is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., USA. To learn more, visit www.globalseafood.org .

