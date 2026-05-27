Cartamundi Powers its Ongoing International Expansion in Partnership with Listrak

Leading manufacturer of playing cards and board games, including iconic Bicycle® cards, expands e-commerce platform into new geographic markets and supercharges SMS capabilities

LITITZ, Pa., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartamundi, a leading manufacturer of playing cards, trading cards and board games in the world, continues its international expansion in collaboration with Listrak, the leading cross-channel personalization platform. Following an expansion of its e-commerce platform, the company, which is home to a portfolio of global playing cards brands that includes Bicycle®, Grimaud®, Bee®, and many more, is working with Listrak to power subscriber and customer growth.

Since its e-commerce platform expansion completed in May 2025, Cartamundi has been working with Listrak as its consultative partner to ensure international compliance with relevant marketing regulations. As Cartamundi expands into new markets, the Listrak partnership supports its team with a region-aware infrastructure that allows for new market expansion with compliance and confidence.

The expansion also served as a gateway to activating SMS as a performance lever, with Cartamundi partnering with Listrak on an SMS capability buildout, updating SMS contact cards and segmentation and developing a re-engagement strategy to relaunch sends. Through Listrak's multi-channel orchestration capabilities, Cartamundi is able to coordinate email, SMS and new domains, expanding the addressable audience. As a result of the partnership and strategies, Cartamundi and Listrak have seen cross-channel revenue increase by 37% year-to-date, year-over-year.

"Playing cards and board games are timeless ways to connect people of all generations. At Cartamundi, we are honored to hold the future of these beloved products in our hands, and are dedicated to finding new ways to bring the power of playing cards and games to people worldwide," said Natalie Monte-O'Hare, Director, NA eCommerce Entertainment, Cartamundi. "With Listrak as our trusted growth advisor, we are able to manage the e-commerce complexities of multiple brands across numerous countries, while taking advantage of channels such as SMS as revenue drivers, unlocking international expansion and growth across new domains and audience cohorts."

"It's a privilege to collaborate with the innovative team at Cartamundi, a powerhouse in the world of cards and games with products sold in more than 185 countries," said Ross Kramer, co-founder & CEO, Listrak. "As Cartamundi enters new markets, together we navigate compliance complexities, while powering personalized customer experiences across email, web and SMS."

Cartamundi, a family-owned company with headquarters in Belgium and offices around the globe, is a worldwide leader in playing cards and in "play" solutions. Their owned‑brand portfolio spans a collection of heritage names dating back to 1848, including global icons such as Bicycle® Playing Cards, the bestselling and most widely used playing card brand in the world for more than 140 years. Bicycle® decks have appeared in the hands of legendary magicians, on movie and television sets, and at kitchen tables across the US and the world.

About Cartamundi

Cartamundi is the global leader in "play" solutions, encompassing playing cards, card and board games, collectibles, and trading card games. Its team of nearly 3,000 people is dedicated to providing every individual with the opportunity to "Live Differently, Play Differently." This family-owned company, headquartered in Belgium, operates a worldwide network of design centers, sales offices, and manufacturing facilities, spanning from the United States and Europe to Japan. The company is home to a portfolio of global firms that includes a suite of traditional brands such as Fournier®, Bicycle®, Bee®, Copag®, and many others. For more details, visit Cartamundi.com.

About Listrak

Listrak is the leading cross-channel personalization platform that seamlessly integrates data, identity, and cross-channel messaging to power hyper-personalized customer experiences across Email, SMS, Push, Web, In-Store and emerging channels like RCS from a single platform. Built for leading retailers and brands, Listrak drives measurable customer growth, maximizes efficiency, and delivers exceptional revenue results. For more information, visit https://www.listrak.com/.

SOURCE LISTRAK