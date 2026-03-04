Transactional Messages Deliver Outsized Revenue Impact, Listrak's 2026 Beauty & Fashion Benchmark Report Reveals

Powered by Listrak Intelligence, the report provides actionable insights for beauty and fashion brands to power personalized cross-channel marketing

LITITZ, Pa., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For beauty and fashion retailers, transactional and post-purchase communications are seeing measurable engagement gains, according to a new report from Listrak , the retail industry's person-first marketing platform. This finding and other insights are part of the 2026 Beauty & Fashion Benchmark Report from Listrak, which powers digital connections for leading beauty and fashion brands.

As inbox providers further separated promotional from transactional traffic (i.e. Gmail's new Purchases folder, and the iOS26 Messages Transactions folder), beauty and fashion retailers' transactional messages benefited from heightened relevance, and delivered increased revenue growth that significantly outpaced volume, signaling stronger engagement and purchase activity from these high-intent touchpoints.

Similarly, SMS triggered campaigns became a critical focus area for beauty and fashion brands, as campaigns that had historically been much more generic (post-purchase and browse abandonment) have become more personalized touchpoints. With this enhanced personalization, Listrak saw substantial increases in send volume and revenue, demonstrating SMS's role in capturing high-intent demand both while in the consideration phase and post purchase.

The report provides marketers with actionable strategies and optimizations to leverage transactional emails, to drive upsells, cross-sells, and subscription acquisition, as well as personalize the post-purchase journey, with mini/sample upsells, routine recommendations, product-based messaging, complete-the-look recommendations and buy-back programs.

"The brands that are winning in beauty and fashion aren't sending more — they're sending smarter, leveraging high-intent moments with personalization and relevancy," said Ross Kramer, Co-Founder & CEO of Listrak. "As a strategic partner to many of the world's leading beauty and fashion marketers, Listrak is focused on delivering actionable strategies that deliver meaningful results, and the 2026 Beauty & Fashion Benchmark Report is a key resource for data-driven optimizations to power success in the year ahead."

The report also analyzed key trends for 2026:

Beauty Key Trends Include:

Digital-first Commerce Reaches Critical Mass: Online and social channels are reported to now account for ~50% of global beauty sales, reinforcing sustained growth and digital-first buying behaviors.

Online and social channels are reported to now account for ~50% of global beauty sales, reinforcing sustained growth and digital-first buying behaviors. Wellness & Beauty Merge: Beauty is focused on the inside-out, with large beauty players investing in wellness that becomes part of the beauty routine.

Beauty is focused on the inside-out, with large beauty players investing in wellness that becomes part of the beauty routine. Gen Z & Gen Alpha Influence: Younger consumers are driving demand for sustainable, clean, and inclusive products, reshaping brand priorities.

Fashion Key Trends Include:

Resale & Rental Models Scale: Second-hand and recommerce models have moved from experimentation to established growth and loyalty drivers across the industry.

Second-hand and recommerce models have moved from experimentation to established growth and loyalty drivers across the industry. Chasm Widens Between Luxury And Discount Fashion: With the top 10% of earners driving the majority of spend growth, brands are expanding luxury assortments while increasing promotional intensity to retain value-focused shoppers.

With the top 10% of earners driving the majority of spend growth, brands are expanding luxury assortments while increasing promotional intensity to retain value-focused shoppers. GLP-1s Reshaping Inventory: With over 12% of Americans reported to be using GLP-1 medications and obesity rates declining, apparel retailers are adjusting size curves and inventory allocation towards smaller sizes.

The report's data and analysis were conducted by Listrak Intelligence, which unites AI-powered insights with industry-specific expert analysis. Listrak's 2026 Beauty & Fashion Benchmark is based on data from 130 billion email and SMS/MMS messages sent by over 1,000 ecommerce clients between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2025.

