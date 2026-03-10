Retailers Sharpen Focus on Personalizing the Post-Purchase Journey, Finds Listrak's 2026 Cross-Channel Benchmark Report

Powered by Listrak Intelligence, the report analyzes key KPIs across a dozen retail verticals and provides actionable insights for super-charged cross-channel marketing

LITITZ, Pa., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Post-purchase journeys are the next frontier in cross-channel retail marketing, according to the 2026 Cross-Channel Benchmark Report from Listrak , the retail industry's person-first marketing platform. The report provides key trends, extensive data analyses by campaign type, and tailored insights across 12 ecommerce verticals.

The report found that, after expanding key alerts-based journeys in 2024, in 2025, retailers focused on personalizing the post-purchase journey (sometimes down to the SKU purchased), layering in product-based recommendations, cross-category offers, and targeted win-back strategies tied to prior purchases. Relevant insights include:

Post-purchase campaigns saw a 38% increase in Revenue Per Send (RPS), as brands increasingly personalize messaging based on what was purchased.

"Gone are the days of a generic one-touch 'Thank You' message, as lifecycle precision becomes the new competitive advantage and the post-purchase journey is an increasingly meaningful cross-channel touchpoint," said Ross Kramer, Co-Founder & CEO of Listrak. "Leveraging Listrak Intelligence, which unites AI-powered insights with industry-specific expert analysis, the 2026 Cross-Channel Benchmark Report is a uniquely comprehensive resource for super-charged retail marketing."

The report provides key findings and actionable insights for a range of retail verticals, including:

The report's analysis is based on data from 130 billion email and SMS/MMS messages sent by over 1,000 ecommerce clients between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2025.

About Listrak

Listrak is the person-first marketing automation platform that seamlessly integrates data, identity, and cross-channel messaging to power hyper-personalized customer experiences. Built for leading retailers and brands, Listrak drives measurable customer growth, maximizes efficiency, and delivers exceptional revenue results. For more information, visit https://www.listrak.com/ .

