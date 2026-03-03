CartiNova Selects Trevelino/Keller to Lead Integrated Strategy to Elevate the Innovative Orthopedic Platform

Nationally ranked PR+Mkt+Creative firm to drive visibility, growth, and digital performance for the advanced orthopedic surgery alternative

ATLANTA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative agency, announces its client relationship with CartiNova, an advanced regenerative medicine platform that offers minimally invasive, in-office knee and spine procedures as an alternative to traditional orthopedic surgery.

Founded by nationally recognized regenerative orthopedics physician Dr. Trevor Turner, CartiNova integrates FDA-cleared fractional laser technology, regenerative biologics and data-driven movement analytics to support mobility, performance and long-term joint health without surgery or extended recovery.

Unlike one-size-fits-all orthopedic care, CartiNova's model emphasizes individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's anatomy, activity level and performance goals. Patients also benefit from a medical-travel–friendly care model that welcomes patients from across the country to its Atlanta-based practice.

"CartiNova was built to disrupt the traditional surgery-first approach in orthopedics by offering precise, image-guided treatments that address the health of the tissue itself, not just the symptoms," explains Turner, MD, RMSK, founder of CartiNova. "I chose Trevelino/Keller for their experience in medical technology and disruptive companies. Their strategic approach to launching CartiNova and supporting my company's ongoing full-service needs aligned well with my vision to make CartiNova a differentiated brand in orthopedics."

Trevelino/Keller's scope of work includes a comprehensive communications strategy for CartiNova to boost its visibility in Atlanta and expand its national reach as an innovative orthopedic solution. The approach combines strategic public relations, targeted media outreach and extensive social media management to build credibility and connect with key healthcare audiences. Additionally, Trevelino/Keller developed CartiNova's web presence and continues to manage a performance-based SEO strategy, ensuring the brand's digital presence stands out in a competitive orthopedic market.

"Few orthopedic practices embody innovation and personalized care like CartiNova. As a patient of Dr. Turner, I appreciate his commitment to improving patients' quality of life through a non-invasive approach," shares Dean Trevelino, co-CEO of Trevelino/Keller. "As injuries occur among athletes, weekend warriors, seniors, and everyone in between, innovative thinking and technology, such as the Regenelase laser used at CartiNova, help you realize you don't need to retire the activities of your 30s or 40s when those years are in the rearview mirror."

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is an Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative firm delivering award-winning brand, go-to-market and accelerated growth programming. In 2024, it acquired Marsden Marketing, a nationally recognized growth marketing firm, as part of its integrate and growth marketing expansion which features HubSpot Platinum Partner Status. Its vertical market B2B depth is acknowledged by its national ranking in 12 industry segments led by technology, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, energy and franchising. Recognized as one of the 29 best firms to work for in North America, it continues to own the country's #1 talent retention. For more information, www.trevelinokeller.com.

About CartiNova

CartiNova is an advanced regenerative medicine platform offering in-office knee and spine procedures that combine fractional laser technology, regenerative biologics and movement-based recovery analytics. CartiNova serves individuals seeking alternatives to traditional orthopedic surgery, lengthy recovery timelines or one-size-fits-all care. The practice supports mobility, performance and long-term joint health through a personalized, data-driven approach. For more information about CartiNova and its minimally invasive regenerative care offerings, visit https://cartinova.com.

