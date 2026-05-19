Trevelino/Keller Launches Exec-AI™, a New Service Measuring How Executive Visibility Drives Company Visibility Across AI Platforms

Early-mover framework scores each executive from 0 to 100 across eight weighted dimensions of observable public presence and links that signal to brand visibility on LLMs, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini.

ATLANTA, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative agency, today introduces Exec-AI™, a new solution that demonstrates the power of executive visibility across generative AI platforms and measures an executive's contributing visibility lift on the companies they lead. Exec-AI™ is an early-mover offering in the market to formally connect personal-brand visibility to corporate AI visibility through a weighted, repeatable scoring framework.

As buyers, journalists, analysts and prospective hires increasingly turn to AI assistants for category research and insights, the answers those platforms generate are reshaping reputation in real time. Companies are no longer competing only on Google's first page; they are competing for inclusion, accuracy and authority inside AI-generated responses. Exec-AI recognizes a pattern that Trevelino/Keller has observed across its B2B and B2C client base: when an executive becomes a credible, citable entity within the AI corpus, the company is pulled along with them.

"Executives have always been brand ambassadors, but in the AI era, they are part of the algorithm," states Dean Trevelino, Principal at Trevelino/Keller. "Exec-AI gives our clients a defensible scoring system to see exactly how their leaders show up in AI answers and an earned engine to make that visibility translate into company visibility. For B2B brands in particular, this is the new top of funnel."

Scoring Methodology

Exec-AI scores each CEO from 0 to 100 across eight dimensions of observable public presence, then weights those dimensions into a single composite AI visibility score. The framework is built on what AI models can actually see — content that lives in training data, search indexes and the retrieval systems used by ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude and Gemini. All scores are based on observable public information.

The scores for each dimension are combined into a weighted composite using pre-determined percentages and categories that are directly measured by LLMs, for example, whether they can actually identify the executive and surface an accurate bio. Other dimensions and their weights are part of the proprietary framework that Trevelino/Keller has developed to provide an accurate assessment of the executive's score.

Why the Weighting Works This Way

The weighting reflects how AI models source their answers. Models lean heavily on encyclopedic and reference content (Wikipedia, Bloomberg, Forbes, association bios), surface trade and mainstream press as evidence of authority and increasingly retrieve LinkedIn POV content and podcast transcripts as proxies for expertise. Industry leadership positions — public-company board seats, ATA, ATRI, and TCA roles, Senate testimony, civic boards, and major awards — anchor an executive's authority in ways that AI consistently picks up on. Each dimension maps to a class of content that ends up in an AI model's training corpus or retrieval window.

"For a B2B manufacturer entering a new market, executive AI visibility can precede company AI visibility," adds Genna Keller, Co-CEO at Trevelino/Keller. "Getting the CEO or CMO recognized as a voice on a topic seeds the ground for the company to appear in solution-focused queries weeks or months later. Exec-AI lets us prove that sequencing with data is effective so we can build it into the content calendar."

Availability

Exec-AI™ is now available to Trevelino/Keller clients as a standalone engagement or as a bundle with existing PR, brand marketing and thought leadership programs. Engagements include initial baseline scoring across the dimension framework, competitive assessments against peer C-suites, ongoing measurement across the four major AI platforms, and an earned roadmap designed to move both the executive and the company score.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is an Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative firm delivering award-winning brand development, go-to-market and accelerated growth programming. In 2026, it ranks #1 in organic growth, and it continues to own the #1 talent retention in America. A HubSpot Platinum Partner, its vertical market B2B depth is acknowledged by its national ranking in 12 industry segments led by technology, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, energy and franchising. For more information, www.trevelinokeller.com.

Media Contact

Trevelino/Keller

Dean Trevelino

[email protected]

Exec-AI™ is a trademark of Trevelino/Keller.

SOURCE Trevelino/Keller