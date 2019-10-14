Carve Out Time for Fall Fun in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

"In Myrtle Beach, this is the time of year where visitors come back to enjoy beachfront living, savor our local cuisine and take advantage of the smaller crowds," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "We are excited for travelers to experience what makes Myrtle Beach such a unique, fun destination this fall."

Signature Myrtle Beach events this fall include the Loris Bog-Off Festival (Oct. 19), which showcases one of the region's most beloved dishes and the Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival (Nov. 1-2), featuring the area's freshest seafood offerings with musical entertainment. Each of these events offer interactive activities, live music and authentic Myrtle Beach experiences.

Visitors can also embrace fall with these fun-filled festivities and haunted events:

2019 Conway Ghost Walk ( October 17-19 ): Learn about the haunted tales of the lowcountry during the 2019 Conway Ghost Walk. This Halloween-themed tour of the area travels through the Historic District where you will listen to storytellers as they share more about the shadowy past of Myrtle Beach .

Learn about the haunted tales of the lowcountry during the 2019 Conway Ghost Walk. This Halloween-themed tour of the area travels through the Historic District where you will listen to storytellers as they share more about the shadowy past of . Atalaya Fall Festival & Haunted Castle ( October 25-26 ): The "castle" at Atalaya in Huntington Beach State Park will play host to frightful family fun and entertainment. Enjoy two haunted house attractions, a not-so-scary maze and the Haunted Castle, which is only for the brave at heart. Younger children can take part in carnival games, spooky cartoons and more. There will also be ghost stories and the chance to roast marshmallows over a bonfire.

The "castle" at Atalaya in Huntington Beach State Park will play host to frightful family fun and entertainment. Enjoy two haunted house attractions, a not-so-scary maze and the Haunted Castle, which is only for the brave at heart. Younger children can take part in carnival games, spooky cartoons and more. There will also be ghost stories and the chance to roast marshmallows over a bonfire. Howl-O-Scream ( October 26 ): Goblins, ghouls and ghosts … oh my! Enjoy kid-friendly activities during Howl-O-Scream at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex. This event will be a thrilling experience including hayrides, marshmallow roasting, trick-or-treating and more. There will be various 'scare' zones throughout the event that are sure to satisfy children and adults alike.

Goblins, ghouls and ghosts … oh my! Enjoy kid-friendly activities during Howl-O-Scream at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex. This event will be a thrilling experience including hayrides, marshmallow roasting, trick-or-treating and more. There will be various 'scare' zones throughout the event that are sure to satisfy children and adults alike. Halloween on the MarshWalk ( October 31 ): The annual Halloween on the MarshWalk in Murrells Inlet is back with sights and sounds that may haunt you afterward. In addition to trick-or-treating, there will be a Children's Costume Contest where kids will compete for the honored title of best dressed. Make sure to stick around for the Adults' Costume Contest, which includes more than $4,000 in cash prizes.

The annual Halloween on the MarshWalk in is back with sights and sounds that may haunt you afterward. In addition to trick-or-treating, there will be a Children's Costume Contest where kids will compete for the honored title of best dressed. Make sure to stick around for the Adults' Costume Contest, which includes more than in cash prizes. Brew at the Zoo ( November 2 ): A fall favorite, Brew at the Zoo is a not-to-miss event for craft beer enthusiasts. Presented by Brookgreen Gardens at the Lowcountry Zoo, guests can enjoy tasting more than 30 regional and national craft beers while dancing to live entertainment and eating the best local food. During the event, play giant Jenga, Cornhole or browse the auction center.

In addition to these events, there are also year-round haunted attractions in Myrtle Beach, such as Ripley's Haunted Adventure, Ghost Tours at The Brentwood or Ghosts of Georgetown Lantern Tour in the historic village of Georgetown.

