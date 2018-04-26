Carver Federal Savings Bank Celebrates The Grand Re-Opening Of Its Crown Heights Branch With A $20,000 Donation To Brooklyn Children's Museum

"Since first opening our Crown Heights branch nearly 45 years ago, Carver has remained steadfast in its commitment to this wonderful Brooklyn neighborhood with programs geared toward financial education, small business entrepreneurship and individual empowerment," remarked Michael T. Pugh, Carver's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to stand here today, alongside our dedicated community partners, to welcome our customers and local residents to our new and fully modernized Crown Heights branch that will serve the banking needs of the community for many years to come."

As part of the celebration, Carver's President and CEO Michael T. Pugh presented a check to Brooklyn Children's Museum for $20,000 to support its ongoing commitment to inspiring curiosity, creativity and lifelong learning among children and families in the Greater New York City area.

Mr. Pugh added, "Founded in 1899, Brooklyn Children's Museum has inspired lifelong learning among generations of children and families in Brooklyn and in the Greater New York City area—all the while sparking the creation of 300 similar museums located around the world. We are proud to support Brooklyn Children's Museum and all of the terrific work it is doing to support children and families in the community."

"On behalf of the entire staff and Board of Trustees at Brooklyn Children's Museum, I want to thank Carver Federal Savings Bank for its generous donation of $20,000, which will support arts and science education for families in Brooklyn and beyond," remarked Stephanie Wilchfort, Brooklyn Children's Museum President & CEO. "Carver is a community bank that understands the importance of investing in both people and local neighborhoods such as Crown Heights—we are fortunate that they are our incredible partner."

About Brooklyn Children's Museum

Brooklyn Children's Museum (BCM) was founded in 1899 as the world's first children's museum, and is New York City's largest cultural institution designed especially for families. The Museum's mission is to provide first cultural experiences for children and families that inspire curiosity, creativity, and a lifelong love of learning. Proudly based in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, BCM serves 275,000 children and caregivers annually with programs grounded in visual arts, music and performance, natural science, and world cultures. Learn more about Brooklyn Children's Museum at www.brooklynkids.org.

About Carver Bancorp, Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARV) is the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Carver was founded in 1948 to serve African-American communities whose residents, businesses, and institutions had limited access to mainstream financial services. In light of its mission to promote economic development and revitalize underserved communities, Carver has been designated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury as a community development financial institution. Carver is the largest African- and Caribbean-American managed bank in the United States, with nine full-service branches in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.carverbank.com.

