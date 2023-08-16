Carver Launches Suite of Cash Management Services to Support Growth of Small and Larger Businesses Across Greater NYC Region

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Carver Federal Savings Bank ("Carver"), a certified Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") and designated Minority Depository Institution ("MDI"), is helping entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level with its new state-of-the-art online cash management tools.

"We take great pride in providing our clientele with innovative tools they need to grow and better manage their businesses," said Michael T. Pugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carver Federal Savings Bank. "Carver is committed to making the necessary technology investments to enhance the customer experience. Our cash management services and products assist businesses with the effective management of their financial assets, cash, and investments in a safe and secure online environment."

Optimizing the cash management for your business is critical to creating and sustaining its success and decreasing financial and operational risk. As a community bank serving small and larger companies, Carver is proud to bring its cash management offering to the diverse communities it serves across the Greater New York City region. 

Carver's new offering contains a complementary suite of services and products to help entrepreneurs and businesses succeed:

Money Management

  • Business mobile and online banking
  • Mobile deposits
  • Remote deposit capture
  • FDIC-insured products over $250k

Bank Safely and Securely

  • Positive pay: protects customer funds by allowing them to input and review all checks issued on their accounts proactively
  • ACH positive pay: customers have control of companies that can access their accounts via ACH

Payment Solutions

  • Merchant services
  • Online wires
  • Business debit and credit cards
  • Bill pay
  • ACH origination

Carver's cash management offering is helping small and larger businesses decrease their financial and operational risk while optimizing business liquidity. For more details, please click here or email our cash management services team at [email protected].

About Carver Bancorp, Inc.
Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) is the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Headquartered in Harlem, NY, Carver was founded in 1948 to serve African-American communities whose residents, businesses, and institutions had limited access to mainstream financial services. The U.S. Treasury Department has designated Carver as a Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") because of its community-focused banking services and dedication to its local community's economic viability and revitalization. Carver is one of the largest African- and Caribbean-American managed banks in the United States. The Bank recently expanded its online presence to include consumer checking and savings accounts across nine states, from Massachusetts to Virginia, and Washington, D.C. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.carverbank.com. Be sure to connect with Carver on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media:
Michael Herley for Carver
203.308.1409
[email protected]

