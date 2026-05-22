Casa Avenida Celebrates Official Groundbreaking in Downtown Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kastelo Development and 4TRO Development celebrated the groundbreaking of Casa Avenida, a boutique, four-story luxury townhome community in the heart of Delray Beach. Located at 102 SE 5th Avenue, this exclusive collection boasts eight residences, with floorplans ranging from three to five-bedrooms, or 2,804 to 3,336 square feet. The upscale townhomes are exclusively sold by TJ Verdiglione and Nicole Melveney of the GVC Real Estate Team at Douglas Elliman.

Courtesy: GVC Real Estate

Local municipal leaders as well as key members of the development and design team who spoke to guests at the groundbreaking event included Mayor of Delray Beach Tom Carney, City Commissioners, and Stephanie Immelman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce.

"Delray Beach is one of the most compelling coastal markets in South Florida: walkable, supply-constrained, and still underbuilt at the upper end," said Jerad Graham, founder of Kastelo Development. "Our strategy centers on sensible density in walkable locations, and this part of Delray is exactly that, steps from both Atlantic Avenue and the beach. Casa Avenida draws from Delray's architectural character and delivers design-focused residences with the privacy and scale of a single-family home, without giving up the energy of Atlantic Avenue."

Blending modern architecture with contemporary design, Casa Avenida boasts top-of-the-line finishes and amenities, from private elevators to secure garages and an elevated cocktail pool. Each four-story townhome, designed by RWB-Linares Architecture, draws on Delray Beach's coastal character with a more refined, modern sensibility. The interiors, a collaboration between Stef Leonel Interior Design and Ava Gray Interiors, layer warmth and texture to create spaces that feel both sophisticated and inviting.

The homes are defined by volume and natural light, with soaring ceilings, oversized windows, and a natural flow between indoor and outdoor living. Each residence is equipped with a private elevator, and two expansive terraces: a second-floor garden terrace anchored by an elevated cocktail pool, and a rooftop level with an outdoor kitchen, and air-conditioned bonus room.

"From a sales perspective, what has stood out is how quickly buyers understand the lifestyle Casa Avenida offers," said TJ Verdiglione, Sales Director for Casa Avenida. "They are responding to the ability to live just one block from Atlantic Avenue while still having the privacy, outdoor space, elevated finishes, and private elevator experience they would normally associate with a much larger home. It feels premium, but it is also very livable, which is a big part of why the project is resonating."

Set just off Atlantic Avenue, Casa Avenida places residents within one of Delray Beach's most walkable neighborhoods. The area blends coastal living with a lively downtown filled with restaurants, galleries, and shops, all within a short walk of the beach.

For more information on Casa Avenida, please visit www.casaavenidadelray.com or contact TJ Verdiglione at 561-730-2508 or [email protected].

About Kastelo Development

Kastelo Development is a real estate investment and development firm with experience building over $750 million in residential and mixed-use projects. The firm now focuses on Florida townhomes in high-growth, supply-constrained markets. Kastelo operates with an investor-first mindset, structuring each project around capital alignment, repeatable relationships, and long-term trust. The firm is committed to delivering durable value and protecting investor capital through high quality site selection, design, and transparent execution. For more information, visit www.kastelodevelopment.com.

About 4TRO

4TRO is a real estate investment and development firm focused on multifamily, residential, industrial and mixed-use opportunities in the United States. 4TRO Development and Capital is an extension of Produgesa, a branch of the family-owned Grupo Geo with over 30 years of experience in industrial, residential, and commercial developments and investments in Central America. Expanding into the U.S. market, 4TRO brings this expertise to Florida, focusing on developments and strategic investments. They leverage their extensive experience to create exceptional properties and make informed investment decisions that drive value for their investors and positively impact the communities they serve. For more information, visit www.4tro.us.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc. provides other real estate services, including development marketing, mortgage as well as settlement and escrow services in select markets, and uses as well as invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology solutions and companies. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Inc. is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

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SOURCE Douglas Elliman