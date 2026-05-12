Douglas Elliman Expands Mortgage Platform Elliman Capital to California

Preeminent real estate brokerage brings integrated financing solution to the West Coast through strategic relationship with Cohen Financial Group

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC ("Douglas Elliman"), the preeminent luxury residential real estate brokerage in the United States, today announced that Elliman Capital, its innovative in-house mortgage platform launched last July in Florida and expanded to New York in January, has now entered the California market.

Elliman Capital's expansion into California is powered by a strategic relationship with Cohen Financial Group, led by Mark Cohen. Elliman Capital delivers a seamless, full-service lending solution with a comprehensive range of financing options, including conventional and jumbo loans, construction financing, commercial lending, bridge loans, FHA, VA, and more. The platform is also designed to support non-traditional borrowers such as self-employed individuals, investors, and foreign nationals.

"California represents one of the most complex and competitive real estate markets in the country, and expanding Elliman Capital here is a natural evolution of our platform," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc. "With Mark's expertise, we are strengthening our ability to deliver seamless, customized financing solutions that support our agents and elevate the client experience at every stage of the transaction."

Widely regarded as one of the top mortgage brokers in the United States, Cohen will serve as Elliman Capital's mortgage broker across Douglas Elliman offices throughout the Greater Los Angeles area, including Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Calabasas, and Pasadena. He will work closely with agents and clients to deliver tailored financing strategies across a broad spectrum of borrower profiles.

"Expanding Elliman Capital into the Greater Los Angeles market is a significant step forward in delivering a more integrated and elevated experience for our agents and clients," said James Bender, Director of Elliman Capital. "Los Angeles is a highly sophisticated lending environment, and partnering with Mark Cohen allows us to meet that complexity with the level of expertise, discretion, and customization our clients expect. This collaboration strengthens our ability to provide thoughtful, solution-oriented financing that supports even the most nuanced transactions."

"Elliman Capital was designed to elevate the client experience by integrating best-in-class financing directly into our brokerage platform," said Bill Begert, Chief Operating Officer of Brokerage, Western Region at Douglas Elliman. "Expanding into California with a partner of Mark's caliber allows us to bring that vision to life in one of the most dynamic luxury markets in the world. We are confident this will be a meaningful advantage for our agents and clients alike."

Cohen brings decades of experience in luxury and complex financing, with a national reputation for structuring sophisticated loan solutions for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Through Cohen Financial Group, he has built one of the most respected mortgage advisory firms in the country, known for its white-glove service, deep lender relationships, and ability to navigate highly nuanced transactions, including jumbo financing, investment properties, and non-traditional borrower scenarios. His clientele includes executives, entrepreneurs, and global investors who require bespoke lending strategies beyond conventional underwriting frameworks.

"Los Angeles is one of the most dynamic and nuanced lending markets in the country, and success here requires more than just access to capital, it requires strategy, creativity, and precision," said Cohen. "Partnering with Douglas Elliman and Elliman Capital allows us to bring that level of execution directly into the transaction, creating a more cohesive and elevated experience for clients at every stage."

The California expansion further strengthens Douglas Elliman's ability to deliver a fully integrated real estate experience, combining its established luxury brokerage platform with best-in-class financing capabilities. Agents benefit from enhanced visibility into the lending process, while clients gain access to competitive rates, tailored loan structures, and a more streamlined path to closing.

The platform also incorporates advanced technology and streamlined processes that allow Douglas Elliman agents to refer clients, track loan progress, and receive real-time updates throughout the financing process, ensuring a more cohesive experience from initial property search through closing.

Key benefits of Elliman Capital include:

Comprehensive Product Range: Access to traditional and specialty loan products from multiple national and regional lenders

Access to traditional and specialty loan products from multiple national and regional lenders Competitive Rates: Strong lender relationships designed to secure competitive terms

Strong lender relationships designed to secure competitive terms Streamlined Process: Integrated technology that simplifies the mortgage application and approval process

Integrated technology that simplifies the mortgage application and approval process Expert Guidance: Experienced mortgage professionals delivering tailored solutions

Experienced mortgage professionals delivering tailored solutions Enhanced Agent Support: Tools and resources that empower agents to better serve their clients

Combining Douglas Elliman's reputation for luxury service and market expertise with its expanded mortgage capabilities, Elliman Capital is meeting growing demand for more personalized, flexible financing solutions. For more information, visit ellimancapital.com.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc. provides other real estate services, including development marketing, mortgage as well as settlement and escrow services in select markets, and uses as well as invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology solutions and companies. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Inc. is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

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SOURCE Douglas Elliman