CASA NEOS BY RIVIERA DINING GROUP DEBUTS ON THE MIAMI RIVER INTRODUCING LUXURY HOSPITALITY TO THE BLOSSOMING AREA

MIAMI, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled along the breathtaking scenery of the Miami River, CASA NEOS is a 30,000-square-foot paradisiacal agora bringing world-class dining, an exclusive members' beach club, exquisite design, customized service, and five-star boutique accommodations to the heart of Miami.

The project comprises four uniquely appointed settings: CASA NEOS Restaurant, a two-floor Mediterranean restaurant; CASA NEOS MM Beach Club, a members-only beach club; a four-suite, hyper-luxury boutique hotel inspired by the Earth's core elements; and NOORA, a rooftop restaurant and lounge celebrating Moroccan and North African cultures; This concept offers a deeply sensorial experience from start to finish.

CASA NEOS is founded and operated by Riviera Dining Group (RDG), a leading luxury lifestyle and hospitality group with concepts across Florida and plans for global expansion. The masterminds behind MILA on Miami Beach and AVA in Winter Park are redefining lifestyle in Miami with this hyper-luxe, multi-use concept. CASA NEOS is a key part of the Miami River revitalization, cementing the area's status as a rising epicenter.

"We are thrilled to make our debut in this promising new area of Miami, set new standards for hospitality and stand as one of the focal points of the revitalized Miami River neighborhood," says Gregory Galy, Founder and CEO of RDG.

Aesthetically conceptualized by Lazaro Rosa Violan, CASA NEOS is inspired by travels from Greece to Morocco, with each detail reflecting rich cultural influences. Guests are welcomed into a world of artful bliss, where sleek design elements and natural woods harmonize with verdant foliage.

Staying true to its roots, the interiors celebrate Mediterranean cultures with stone and stucco walls, natural fabrics, and hand-painted ceramics. Authentic vintage Moroccan rugs, Zellige tile, and hand-braided leathers are meticulously crafted to celebrate the beauty and charm of these faraway lands.

"Each RDG venue has its own identity, creating a holistic experience from the moment of entry," says Marine Giron-Galy, Chief Branding Officer and Partner of RDG. "Influenced by the love of hospitality central to our French roots, CASA NEOS was born out of our genuine love for curating one-of-a-kind experiences and bringing international flair to Miami."

Blending Cycladic design with first-class service, CASA NEOS MM Beach Club is a members-only riverfront escape, presenting members the exclusive opportunity to partake in a premier network of restaurants and lounges. The co-branded 45-foot MM boat, in partnership with Vanquish Yachts, and exclusive activations enhance the sophisticated experience for members.

Global flavors meet modern Mediterranean cuisine at CASA NEOS Restaurant , taking guests on a multi-sensory journey through the Aegean Islands. The two-story restaurant marries architectural beauty and culinary artistry with seasonal ingredients. Open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, CASA NEOS Restaurant immerses guests in a delightful gastronomic adventure.

"I'm honored to be a part of a new chapter in Miami's culinary scene," says Chef Michaël Michaelidis, Head of Culinary at RDG. "CASA NEOS promises a fully immersive experience for all the senses."

The third floor houses an exclusive, ultra-luxurious four-suite boutique hotel opening in Fall 2024. Each suite, inspired by the four core elements of Mother Nature, features warm, muted tones, natural surfaces, handcrafted details, and panoramic views of the Miami River.

Also opening in Fall 2024, NOORA , a rooftop escape, celebrates Moroccan and North African cultures with vibrant cuisine, luxe ambiance, and hypnotic music. Featuring skyline views, NOORA offers a MediterrAfrican journey with rich flavors and traditions. This venue is where captivating mixology, exotic fusions, and mesmerizing beats come together to tell a tale beyond the cuisine.

CASA NEOS is founded and operated by Riviera Dining Group (RDG), one of the country's leading luxury hospitality groups with an impressive team of seasoned hospitality professionals across their partners, chefs, and managers.

