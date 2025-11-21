RIVIERA DINING GROUP UNVEILS FLAGSHIP AVA MEDITERRAEGEAN IN COCONUT GROVE

The brand's fifth venue expands AVA's modern Greek agora philosophy and debuts exclusive members programming, including chef-led experiences, intimate tastings, and curated activations

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviera Dining Group (RDG) announces the opening of AVA MediterrAegean in Coconut Grove, its new flagship following the success of its original Winter Park outpost. Opening on November 22nd, the restaurant offers elevated Greek cuisine, reimagined design, and a spirited atmosphere, bringing RDG's modern Cycladic agora philosophy to life. The property also houses AVA MM, a secluded members-only retreat with distinct culinary programming and curated experiences.

Founded by Gregory Galy, RDG is known for destination concepts that transcend dining, including MILA Miami , CASA NEOS , CLAUDIE , as well as AVA MediterrAegean in Winter Park.

"AVA Coconut Grove marks the evolution of our vision, a flagship that brings the soul of the Mediterranean to one of Miami's most storied neighborhoods. We have created a restaurant that welcomes guests with refined cuisine, design, and atmosphere. With AVA MM, we have added a private extension that offers an even deeper layer of discovery, giving our members a sanctuary for gastronomy, culture, and connection."

-Gregory Galy, Founder & CEO of RDG

MENU

Led by RDG Partner and Head of Culinary Chef Michaël Michaelidis and Executive Chef Frédéric Aumeunier, AVA Coconut Grove offers a menu inspired by the Cycladic region, balancing tradition with modern interpretation. Chef Aumeunier brings experience from Per Se, La Maison Pic, Pineapple & Pearls, Alain Ducasse, and Barrière Les Neiges.

Menu highlights include Aegean Tuna Ceviche, Mediterranean Seabass Carpaccio, Chilean Seabass Kakavia, Lobster Pasta, a 32oz Tomahawk, and signature sharing plates like Branzino Spetziota and Prawns Kadaifi. Inventive mezze, salads, and tableside dishes such as Lamb Moussaka reflect a refined yet soulful Mediterranean approach.

DESIGN & ATMOSPHERE

Designed by Lazaro Rosa-Violán, AVA Coconut Grove blends Greek island minimalism with Miami's vibrant energy across an open-air terrace, sculpted dining room, and intimate members' club. Plaster, travertine, limestone, and coral stone pair with handcrafted ceramics and natural fibers in a palette of whites, sand, and earth tones, elevated by arches, lattices, custom oak millwork, and bespoke lighting. A rainforest marble bar glows beneath alabaster lamps, while myth-inspired tapestries, stuccos, and silk artworks enrich the space. The terrace offers a radiant coastal escape, and the members' club provides a bronze-accented sanctuary with refined cigar lockers and a soon-to-come cabinet featuring custom chopstick boxes for founding members.

AVA MM MEMBERS' CLUB

Discreetly housed within the flagship property, AVA MM Coconut Grove—the fourth location in RDG's MM Members Club community—is an exclusive retreat. Within this setting, members indulge in a unique Japanese-inspired menu, curated cocktails, and rare vintages. Beyond the table, AVA MM offers cultural and lifestyle programming including chef-led dinners, intimate tastings, and curated activations—that make it a true destination for connection, culture, and elevated living.

RDG debuted with MILA Miami in 2020, followed by AVA MediterrAegean in Winter Park in 2022, CASA NEOS in 2024, and CLAUDIE in early 2025. Based in Miami, the hospitality collective has quickly become a defining force in Florida's dining culture. Renowned for elevating the art of Mediterranean hospitality and curating every detail, from cuisine and design to ambiance and entertainment, RDG creates luxury experiences that feel both personal and immersive.

ADDRESS:

2889 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove, Miami, FL

HOURS:

Wednesday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday: 5 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

Friday – Saturday: 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Sunday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Website: AvaMediterrAegean.com

Instagram: @AVAMediterrAegean

ABOUT RIVIERA DINING GROUP:

Founded by Gregory Galy, Riviera Dining Group (RDG) is a leading luxury lifestyle and hospitality group with leading concepts across Florida. In Miami, acclaimed hotspots include MILA, MILA Omakase, MILA Lounge, CASA NEOS, CLAUDIE, and AVA Coconut Grove. In the upmarket Winter Park neighborhood of Orlando, RDG also owns and operates AVA MediterrAegean.

Led by an impressive team of partners, executives, and chefs, including Michelin-experienced Chef Michaël Michaelidis, partner and head of culinary -- all RDG venues create an immersive journey for guests where celebrating and dining seamlessly merge into one unique experience through world-class cuisine and elevated nightlife, brought to life in a glamorous and transportive atmosphere.

On a mission to establish themselves as the highest standard of luxury in the global hospitality scene, RDG integrates private areas and access for their exclusive group of MM members. Consisting of an elegant and tasteful community of cultured individuals, RDG's MM lifestyle club is defined by the appreciation for understated luxury and a genuine thirst for discovery and indulgence. More than just restaurants, RDG is a sought after lifestyle on the precipice of growth and evolution into illustrious destinations across the world, ready to break the mold with their concepts, and elevate the guest experience.

For more information, visit: RivieraDiningGroup.com

