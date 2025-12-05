Surpassing Legendary Culinary Brands, MILA Miami is Crowned the Highest-Grossing Independent Restaurant in America

Coveted Ranking Cements Riviera Dining Group's Signature Concept as a Miami Beach Icon

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of the renowned Riviera Dining Group (RDG) are proud to announce that MILA – their flagship destination, which has come to represent the height of Miami Beach glamor — has been ranked number #1 on Restaurant Business' Top 100 Independents 2025.

In 2022, the restaurant ranked #5 — reflecting the prior year's sales and marking its first full year in business — and held that position again in 2023. In the 2024 ranking, it rose to #2, generating $49,088,032 in sales. For the 2025 list, MILA has now achieved the top spot with $51,115,747 in sales, a resounding testament to the visionary entrepreneurship behind the concept's ever-growing prestige. This distinction places MILA in the company of top-ranking establishments like Pastis in New York City, Le Diplomate in Washington D.C., and Joe's Stone Crab in Miami.

Riviera Dining Group's founding endeavor, MILA debuted in 2020 and has since established itself as an international benchmark for experiential hospitality; one that blends fine dining, design, art, and emotion. This refined rooftop restaurant, rooted in a "MediterrAsian" culinary philosophy, not only thrived in the face of a global pandemic. It evolved into a dynamic, multi-venue destination. In addition to the MediterrAsian restaurant, MILA houses three distinct concepts: the 10-seat MILA Omakase, one of the most luxurious sushi counters in Miami; MILA Lounge, a coveted nightlife space redefining Miami's after-dinner culture; and MILA MM, a members-only destination that has since expanded to four total locations across RDG's portfolio.

2024 was a milestone year for MILA, marking the elevation of its menus and the expansion of its Learning & Development Department, designed to groom current and future leaders across all levels of the organization. "Miami is an incredibly competitive market, but MILA stands out because we offer something holistic," said Gregory Galy, Founder & CEO of Riviera Dining Group. "It's not just about food; it's the full sensory journey: the design, the music, the service rhythm, the brand aura. We are proof that creativity and discipline can coexist beautifully."

The innovative combination of fine dining, exclusive nightlife, and genuine hospitality has become RDG's signature, and propelled the company's remarkable trajectory over the last half-decade. One of the key rising stars of the contemporary U.S. restaurant landscape, RDG will continue expanding beyond Miami, into New York, Las Vegas, and Dubai. The empire's brands include CASA NEOS, AVA MEDITERRAEGEAN, and CLAUDIE; and the forthcoming CASA NEOS MM Lounge.

"We are deeply honored to see MILA recognized as the #1 Independent Restaurant in the United States," said Galy. "This distinction is more than a ranking. It is truly the culmination of years of vision, discipline, and collective passion across our organization. From the kitchen to the floor, from our reservation and sales teams to our marketing department, every detail, gesture, and moment of care has contributed to this milestone."

Among those essential team members are Chef Michaël Michaelidis, a veteran of the kitchens of Alain Ducasse and Joël Robuchon, who leads MILA's culinary program; and designers Olya Volkova and Lazaro Rosa-Violan, who drew inspiration from nature's elegance and the Wabi-Sabi philosophy to create a multi-sensory environment where culinary artistry meets sophisticated social energy.

Reflecting on MILA's future, Galy added, "Our ambition has always been to elevate hospitality into an art form: where cuisine, design, and emotion converge to create something truly timeless, while always putting the guest experience at the forefront; because it is a community of guests and extraordinary members that brings MILA to life. Their support touches us deeply and reinforces our mission: to craft experiences that move people, awaken the senses, and redefine the boundaries of modern dining."

"This recognition belongs as much to our team as to the vibrant community of guests who have made MILA part of their lives."

ABOUT MILA

MILA , the glamorous MediterrAsian rooftop restaurant and mixology bar powered by Riviera Dining Group and helmed by Michelin-experienced Chef Michaël Michaelidis, has established itself as the highest standard of luxury within Miami's culinary scene. MILA brings reimagined dishes, exquisite creations, refined flavor profiles and artful presentation together, fusing the rich tapestry of Mediterranean and Japanese history with Miami's vibrant energy. Bringing exceptional cuisine and pleasure together with a magical, opulent, and vibrant atmosphere the transportive venue encompasses MILA MM , a private members- only area that serves as a modern take on the classic speakeasy ; MILA Omakase , a 10-seat enclosed room offering the most exclusive and authentic Omakase journey in the far east; and MILA Lounge , a multi-sensory space that is redefining nightlife.

ABOUT RIVIERA DINING GROUP:

Founded by Gregory Galy, Riviera Dining Group (RDG) is a leading luxury lifestyle and hospitality group with leading concepts across Florida. In Miami, acclaimed hotspots include MILA, MILA Omakase, MILA Lounge, CASA NEOS, CLAUDIE, and AVA Coconut Grove. In the upmarket Winter Park neighborhood of Orlando, RDG also owns and operates AVA MediterrAegean.

Led by an impressive team of partners, executives, and chefs, including Michelin-experienced Chef Michaël Michaelidis, partner and head of culinary, all RDG venues create an immersive journey for guests where celebrating and dining seamlessly merge into one unique experience through world-class cuisine and elevated nightlife, brought to life in a glamorous and transportive atmosphere.

On a mission to establish themselves as the highest standard of luxury in the global hospitality scene, RDG integrates private areas and access for their exclusive group of MM members. Consisting of an elegant and tasteful community of cultured individuals, RDG's MM lifestyle club is defined by the appreciation for understated luxury and a genuine thirst for discovery and indulgence. More than just restaurants, RDG is a sought after lifestyle on the precipice of growth and evolution into illustrious destinations across the world, ready to break the mold with their concepts, and elevate the guest experience.

