Cascade Internal Medicine Specialists Now Offering Enhanced Medical Support with Concierge Choice Physicians

Primary care practice in Bend, Oregon offers a unique, personalized approach to healthcare

with more time, convenience, and a closer doctor-patient relationship

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Sanaz Askari, DO, FACP and Mark Backus, MD, FACP, CHC, the physicians at Cascade Internal Medicine Specialists, an internal medicine practice in Bend, OR, are now offering the Concierge Choice, a full-practice membership medicine program that allows physicians and patients to spend more time together in a convenient, comprehensive and supportive environment conducive to wellness.

Dr. Askari and Dr. Backus are part of a growing number of physicians nationwide who offer concierge medicine. Concierge medicine is a membership-based practice style that limits the size of a physician's patient panel so members receive greater convenience, more time, increased connectivity and enhanced lifestyle coaching. It's a more personalized approach to wellness that has become increasingly difficult to offer in today's challenging healthcare marketplace, where the pressure to see more and more patients can often make patients feel like just a number on a chart.

"As physicians, we want our focus to be on helping patients lead their strongest and healthiest life today, and in the years to come," says Dr. Backus. "Our new concierge-style practice gives us the time and space to help our patients get on the path to long-term wellness, and maintain the motivation to stay there."

Membership benefits include : longer, more relaxed same-day/next-day appointments that never feel rushed; a dedicated concierge coordinator focused on service to answer calls and facilitate care; direct after-hours support via the doctors' private cell phone number; patient advocacy and enhanced coordination with specialists and other health providers; and a comprehensive annual exam with specialized screenings customized for each patient.

"It's been a difficult time in healthcare for both patients and physicians, and that's not going to be changing soon." says Dr. Askari. "This style of medicine allows us to get back to the kind of personalized care that patients want to receive and that physicians want to practice. We are so grateful for the enthusiastic response we've received. It's truly a validation of our work and the relationships we share with our patients."

Cascade Internal Medicine Specialists is located at 2239 NE Doctors Drive, Suite 200, Bend, OR. Membership in their Concierge Choice program is available for an annual fee. The Cascade Concierge Choice program is not a substitute for insurance. For a complete list of program benefits or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Cascade Internal Medicine Specialists

Founded in 2006, Cascade Internal Medicine Specialists has been dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered care for nearly two decades. They are recognized by Medicare for outstanding performance on quality measures and received the Comprehensive Primary Care Plus Award in 2021. Cascade Internal Medicine Specialists is consistently ranked at or near the top in quality performance by insurance companies and accountable care organizations. They are a high-performing participant in the Aledade Accountable Care Organization.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with thousands of physicians in 35 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

