Huntington Beach Family Physicians Now Offering the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Unique healthcare program offers patients the option to secure more time, convenience and a closer doctor-patient relationship

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Julia Harris, MD, and Andrew Mleynek, DO, family medicine specialists with Beach Family Doctors Medical Group in Huntington Beach, CA, are now offering CCP's Hybrid Choice™, an optional concierge medicine program that gives area families greater connectivity, more time, and enhanced support from their doctor.

CCP's Hybrid Choice program is growing in popularity among patients and physicians in California and across the country. The program is unique because it allows physicians to offer an exclusive concierge medicine option to just those patients who want the enhanced practice experience, while maintaining their traditional practice. No one is dismissed and referral networks and payor relationships remain intact. Membership is simply an option for those patients who want the highest level of support and service from their physician.

"We are excited to offer this unique program because it empowers patients," says Dr. Harris. "Having concierge-level support feels very important for some of the people we care for, while others feel satisfied in our traditional practice. We provide the option to secure this kind of attention, but our patients decide what's best for them."

Benefits of the Hybrid Choice include : longer, more relaxed appointments that are easier to secure, greater support and medical advocacy with other health professionals, easier ways to connect to a staff member during office hours and directly to Dr. Harris or Dr. Mleynek after hours for medical concerns, and the ability to participate in an old-school style of medicine where physicians and patients spend time on preventive wellness, with a strong relationship based on trust. Members also receive exclusive discounts on Beach Family Doctors' functional medicine services and select aesthetic products and services, including PRP, EmSculpt Neo and EmSella electromagnetic therapies, and peptides. Adult children (up to age 26) receive complimentary program benefits when a parent joins.

"We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response our new Hybrid Choice program has received from our patients. We love having the time necessary to cultivate strong relationships with our patients and focus on the coaching and lifestyle support that can really help keep patients on track to their best long-term health. It's a very rewarding way to practice medicine."

Beach Family Doctors Medical Group is located at 9131 Adams Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92646. Dr. Harris and Dr. Mleynek's Hybrid Choice program is strictly limited and available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Beach Family Doctors Medical Group

Beach Family Doctors is a dedicated healthcare practice committed to providing compassionate, comprehensive, and patient-centered medical care for individuals and families. Our team of experienced physicians, nurse practitioners, and healthcare professionals believes in fostering long-term relationships with our patients, ensuring personalized care that meets their unique health needs. From preventive screenings and routine check-ups to chronic disease management and urgent care services, we prioritize a holistic approach to health and wellness. Our mission is to empower our patients with the knowledge and support they need to make informed decisions about their health while delivering high-quality medical care in a warm and welcoming environment.

At Beach Family Doctors, we take pride in offering a wide range of healthcare services designed to promote overall well-being at every stage of life. Whether you need pediatric care, women's health services, geriatric care, or lifestyle counseling, our team is here to provide expert guidance and treatment. We are committed to staying at the forefront of medical advancements and integrating modern technology with compassionate care to ensure the best outcomes for our patients. Located in a convenient and comfortable setting, Beach Family Doctors is more than just a medical practice—we are a trusted partner in your health journey, dedicated to helping you and your loved ones achieve optimal health and wellness.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with thousands of physicians in 35 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians