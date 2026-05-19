Cascade Residential Services Appoints Michael Zabrocki as Chief Operating Officer

TAMPA, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Residential Services today announced the appointment of Michael Zabrocki as Chief Operating Officer. In this newly formed role, Michael will lead day-to-day operations across Cascade's growing family of brands, with responsibility for operational performance, service quality, and scalable growth initiatives.

Michael brings more than 20 years of multi-branch operations leadership experience across the residential and field services sectors. His background includes progressive leadership roles at Masco Contractor Services, serving as Vice President of Business Operations at Valet Living, and most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer of Pool Troopers, a private equity-backed residential services platform operating across Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Georgia. Throughout his career, Michael has built a reputation for developing high-performing field teams, driving operational efficiency, and scaling service businesses through disciplined systems and data-driven management practices.

"Michael is a proven operator with deep experience building and scaling high-performing residential services businesses," said Ty Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Cascade Residential Services. "As Cascade continues to grow our family of brands across the Southern US, his leadership, operational discipline, and commitment to service excellence will help strengthen our platform and support the long-term success of our local teams, employees, and customers."

Michael added, "I'm excited to join the team at such an important stage of the company's growth. Cascade has built an impressive platform centered around supporting strong local brands while investing in people, systems, and customer experience. I look forward to partnering with the team to enhance operational performance, develop field leadership, and help drive continued growth across the organization."

Cascade Residential Services continues to expand its family of brands and invest in operational excellence, technology, and talent to support long-term growth and customer satisfaction across the residential services industry.

About Cascade Services

Cascade Services is a premier residential tri-trade services platform. Cascade was founded to partner with market-leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors with best-in-class residential service technicians across the Southern United States. Cascade strives to be the preferred acquirer for family-owned business operators, the ideal employer to its team members, and to provide world-class service to its residential customers.

SOURCE Cascade Services