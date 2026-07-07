Case Systems & BOSTONtec Break Ground on Multi-Million Dollar Facility Expansion

A Major Investment in Midland's Manufacturing Future

MIDLAND, Mich., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Case Systems and BOSTONtec, a manufacturer of quality casework, mobile storage solutions, and industrial ergonomic workstations, will hold an official Groundbreaking Ceremony on Tuesday, July 14, 2026 at 11:00 AM, marking the start of a multi-million dollar, 51,000 square foot facility expansion at their Midland, Michigan manufacturing facility located at 2700 James Savage Road.

Case Systems and BOSTONtec, manufacturers of quality casework, mobile storage solutions, and industrial ergonomic workstations, break ground on a 51,000 square foot expansion in Midland, Michigan - supporting more than 200 jobs and significant revenue growth over the next three to five years as they grow capacity to meet increasing demand. (AI-generated architectural rendering of the planned facility expansion.)

Born from a long-term vision for the company's future, this expansion is positioned to drive significant revenue growth, supporting more than 200 manufacturing jobs in Midland over the next three to five years. It opens the door to increased production capacity, new markets, and expanded value-added services for customers across the education, healthcare, and commercial industries.

"Seeds were planted years ago for this expansion to become a reality — and now we're starting to see them come out of the ground," said Kelly Wehner, President of Case Systems & BOSTONtec. "We're setting our company up for the next generation, our employees, our partners, and this community we call home."

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin with remarks from Case Systems & BOSTONtec ownership, leadership, and special guests, followed by the ceremonial shovel moment marking the official start of construction. The event will be attended by the Case Systems & BOSTONtec team, along with community leaders, business partners, and invited local, state, and federal officials. Optional factory tours will be available to guests following the ceremony.

Moltus Building Group, the general contractor leading the construction, expressed enthusiasm for the project. "Moltus Building Group is proud to partner with Case Systems and BOSTONtec on this manufacturing expansion. Investments like these strengthen American manufacturing, create skilled jobs, and position companies for long-term growth. We're grateful for the opportunity to deliver a facility that supports their continued success," said Justin Lipscomb, President, Moltus Building Group.

The Midland Business Alliance also weighed in on the significance of the expansion for the region. "Case Systems and BOSTONtec's expansion is a testament to what's possible when a company invests in its people and its community. The Midland Business Alliance is proud to have been part of this journey, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with the entire team," said Nicole Wilson, Vice President of Economic Development, Midland Business Alliance.

For Wehner, this milestone is ultimately about the people behind it. "This milestone belongs to every person who walks through our doors each day," she added. "Their commitment and hard work built this — not one department, not one function, but everyone together."

Rooted in Midland for more than 75 years, Case Systems and BOSTONtec have grown into a recognized manufacturer serving classrooms, healthcare facilities, and some of the world's largest brands with quality casework, mobile storage solutions, and industrial ergonomic workstations. This expansion marks the next chapter in that legacy.

About Case Systems & BOSTONtec

Case Systems and BOSTONtec exist to positively impact people's lives through the spaces and workplaces they create. Headquartered in Midland, Michigan, Case Systems designs and manufactures casework and mobile storage solutions for education and healthcare customers across North America. BOSTONtec designs and manufactures industrial ergonomic workstations for some of the world's most recognized commercial brands. Together, they have served customers for more than 75 years. For more information, visit casesystems.com and bostontec.com.

Media Contact

Kristine Drysdale

Marketing Coordinator

Case Systems & BOSTONtec

[email protected] | 989.496.0442

A rendering of the new facility expansion is available upon request.

SOURCE Case Systems