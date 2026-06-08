SALTO® by Case Systems Named Co-Presenting Sponsor of the Dow Championship STEM Center

MIDLAND, Mich., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Case Systems, the Midland-based manufacturer behind the SALTO® line of flexible classroom and maker-space furniture, today announced its sponsorship as Co-Presenting Sponsor of the STEM Center at the 2026 Dow Championship, taking place June 8–14 at Midland Country Club.

The Dow Championship STEM Center is a destination on the tournament grounds where Michigan robotics teams, students, and tournament guests gather to explore hands-on science and engineering. As part of the sponsorship, SALTO is outfitting the STEM Center with the same furniture it builds for K-12 maker spaces across the country:

Six (6) Maker Tables





Four (4) Maker Center Workbenches with Storage





Two (2) Tall Mobile Cabinets





One (1) 3D Printer Cart





Two (2) Mobile Storage Benches

Every piece is designed and built at Case Systems' state-of-the-art Midland manufacturing facility fewer than five miles from the tournament gates.

"Brighter futures start with better classrooms," said Kelly Wehner, President of Case Systems. "Watching Michigan robotics students work at a SALTO Maker Table and start building something that wasn't there an hour ago: that's exactly why we built this product. Our team in Midland builds furniture that moves and adapts. Kids deserve a space that can keep up with their imagination. We're proud to bring that to the Dow Championship STEM Center."

The sponsorship aligns SALTO with one of women's golf's most distinctive events and one of Michigan's most-watched summer sporting weeks. The Dow Championship is the LPGA Tour's only team event, drawing top players and an estimated tens of thousands of attendees to Midland each June.

SALTO products will be on display and in active use throughout tournament week, with robotics teams demonstrating builds and projects on the SALTO furniture.

To learn more about SALTO, visit casesystems.com or contact a representative in the Case Systems national dealer network.

About SALTO® by Case Systems SALTO is an education-first furniture line designed and manufactured in Midland, Michigan, by Case Systems, a company that has been equipping America's classrooms for more than seven decades. Built around mobile maker tables, storage cabinets, and workstations that "flip your space" in seconds, SALTO empowers teachers and students to reconfigure learning environments on the fly. Learn more at casesystems.com.

About the Dow Championship The Dow Championship is the LPGA Tour's only team event, hosted annually at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan. The 2026 tournament runs June 8–14.

Media Contact: Nina Neuschuetz, Marketing Manager Case Systems 989.496.0451 • [email protected]

SOURCE Case Systems