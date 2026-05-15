CASE Urges Beef Executive Order to Ban Brazil's Bad Actors from U.S. Market to Help Lower Prices, Support U.S. Cattle Ranchers

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE) today lauded President Trump's bold plan to make beef affordable again and deliver American families the meaningful relief they deserve in a fact sheet, Trump's Bold Move to Save the U.S. Beef Market.

The Trump Administration's planned Executive Order suspending tariff-rate quotas on beef imports for 200 days will be critical to helping to lower beef prices for Americans. Despite this effort, some in the U.S. cattle sector and in Congress panned the move.

"Ground beef prices have increased 72% since 2020, putting a staple American grocery item at risk of becoming a luxury purchase. President Trump is absolutely right to make this a priority," said CASE chairman Gerard Scimeca. "A simple modification would support U.S. cattleman and lower prices by banning Brazilian beef exports from companies under federal investigation and prioritize market access for low dollar cuts that don't compete with U.S. premium market."

CASE proposes the following changes that will bring about the immediate price relief for American consumers, while protecting U.S. cattlemen and their overseas beef exports.

Ban Brazil's Bad Actors. JBS and Marfrig Global Foods are at the center of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. Excluding JBS and Marfrig from quota access, and instead making their quota available to responsible, law-abiding foreign exporters, would ensure only those that follow U.S. law can export and operate here.



Prioritize Quota Free Access for Low-Dollar Beef Cuts. The Administration should maintain tariff-rate quotas on imports of prime and choice cuts from countries like Australia and New Zealand – who directly compete with U.S. ranchers' most profitable products – while eliminating the tariff quota for low-dollar, lean cuts such as hamburger – from our South American allies like Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.



Increase Rancher Support. The Trump Administration has already confirmed plans to support ranchers, specifically by increasing access to capital and loans. Further assistance will help ranchers regrow their herds.

Scimeca said, "Access to the American markets – and the tariff-rate quota (TRQ) – is a privilege; not a right. We support President Trump's efforts to claim down on these fraudsters, and lower beef prices for Americans."

This roadmap reinforces previous efforts by the Administration to provide 'beef relief' to consumers, including the expansion of Argentine lean beef trimmings announced in February, praised by CASE.

Read the full fact sheet here.

Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE) is a consumer advocacy organization committed to policies that lower costs and strengthen economic opportunity for American families.

SOURCE Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE)