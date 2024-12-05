Casepoint Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List in Government Services

Inc.'s prestigious annual list celebrates Casepoint's continuous innovation, groundbreaking security achievements, and customer trust.

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint , the industry leader in data discovery technology for litigation, investigations, FOIA, and data compliance, is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the government services category. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and society at large.

"We are excited to receive this prestigious honor from Inc. for our innovative and scalable data discovery platform that government agencies trust," Casepoint CEO, Haresh Bhungalia said. "This honor is a testament to our secure, AI-powered software and dedicated government team. This achievement would not be possible without our customers, whose valuable feedback drives our continuous innovation and commitment to excellence."

Several federal agencies turned to Casepoint in 2024 for its trusted data discovery platform. Highlights include a new contract with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Office of the Principal Legal Advisor (OPLA) and a five-year contract renewal from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) .

At the beginning of the year, Casepoint launched a new application, Casepoint FOIA, to transform how agencies respond to backlogs of FOIA requests. According to Department of Justice data, the federal government received a staggering 29% increase in FOIA requests in fiscal year 2023, surpassing 1 million requests in a single year for the first time. Meanwhile, the number of full-time FOIA staff decreased by 6%.

Casepoint FOIA offers workflow tracking and management, a client portal, and payment integration, which are built into Casepoint's AI-powered data discovery platform. Robust features like AI-powered redactions, including bulk and automated redactions, ensure accuracy and prevent appeals. A major defense agency adopted Casepoint and increased its annual FOIA response rate by 217% .

Casepoint also achieved significant security milestones in 2024. Casepoint secured Department of Defense (DOD) Impact Level 6 (IL6) Authority to Operate (ATO) — a level of security unmatched by any other company in the legal industry. Only six cloud-based providers across all industries have accomplished this: Amazon, Casepoint, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, and Palantir. Another major security achievement for Casepoint came when it received the In Process designation for FedRAMP High, making it the first industry platform to hold the highest security certifications for federal civilian and DOD data.

Casepoint joins a diverse group of companies of all sizes and types, spanning industries and locations, recognized by Inc. for their exceptional contributions to their industries and communities.

"For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," Inc. Editor in Chief Mike Hofman said.

About Casepoint

Casepoint is the trusted data discovery platform for large corporations and government agencies. Leveraging the power of AI and advanced analytics, its end-to-end platform empowers teams to seamlessly collect, preserve, and discover vast amounts of data from diverse sources, enabling secure data-responsive workflows at enterprise scale.

From legal hold and data preservation to cloud collections and eDiscovery, Casepoint streamlines everything from litigation, investigations, and compliance to Congressional Inquiries or Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. With unmatched military-grade security, enterprises can manage their data confidently, enhance efficiency, mitigate risk, and meet reporting and compliance obligations with ease.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

