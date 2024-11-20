Casepoint Wins 2024 "Overall LegalTech Data Solution Provider of the Year"

The prestigious annual awards program recognizes Casepoint for the fourth consecutive year.

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint , the industry leader in data discovery technology for litigation, investigations, and FOIA, today announced it has been named "Overall LegalTech Data Solution Provider of the Year" in the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe.

This is Casepoint's fourth consecutive award in the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program. Casepoint won "Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year" in 2021, before securing back-to-back "eDiscovery Innovation of the Year" awards in 2022 and 2023 . The 2024 program attracted thousands of nominations from more than 12 countries.

"Our technology is enabling the Casepoint community to gain a competitive edge, grow their business, drive loyalty, and solve growing data-responsive challenges faced by enterprises in today's complex legal and compliance landscape," Casepoint CEO Haresh Bhungalia said. "Our end-to-end AI-powered data discovery platform helps legal, compliance, and regulatory teams find relevant data up to 95% faster. It's an honor to accept this award from LegalTech Breakthrough. We will continue to empower our customers with intelligent technology to help them achieve the most meaningful experiences and outcomes throughout the legal industry."

In 2024, Casepoint maintained its position at the forefront of AI, including GenAI data management. The platform seamlessly incorporates prompt and response data from large language models (LLMs) among its 600+ supported data types. Casepoint joined the U.S. Department of Commerce's AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) to advance the development of safe and trustworthy AI. Casepoint also led a webinar to guide industry experts who were curious and concerned about whether organizations should be collecting GenAI prompt data and, if so, how to handle the massive data implications involved.

Driven by Casepoint's AI-powered innovations, several customers turned to Casepoint in 2024. Highlights include a new contract with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Office of the Principal Legal Advisor (OPLA) and a five-year contract renewal from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

At the beginning of the year, Casepoint launched a new application, Casepoint FOIA, to transform how federal agencies respond to backlogs of FOIA requests. Casepoint FOIA offers workflow tracking and management, a client portal, and payment integration, which are built into Casepoint's AI-powered data discovery platform. Robust features like AI-powered redactions, including bulk and automated redactions, ensure accuracy and prevent appeals. A major defense agency adopted Casepoint and increased its annual FOIA response rate by 217%.

Additionally, in 2024, Casepoint achieved a significant security milestone by securing Department of Defense (DOD) Impact Level 6 (IL6) Authority to Operate (ATO) — a level of security unmatched by any other company in the legal industry. In fact, (at the time of publishing), there are only six cloud-based providers across all industries that have accomplished this (Amazon, Casepoint, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, and Palantir). Another major achievement for Casepoint came when it received the In Process designation for FedRAMP High, making it the first industry platform to hold the highest security certifications for federal civilian and DOD data.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today.

"Casepoint keeps reinforcing its status as the most innovative AI-powered data discovery platform on the market," Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough, said. "Organizations are facing massive challenges dealing with volumes of complex data. Efficient review and decision-making are complicated through tedious manual identification of relevance, non-relevance, and privilege. Active learning is necessary for long-term success in managing and reviewing data. Casepoint's solutions help legal teams to accurately and defensibly identify the most relevant documents and cull non-relevant data automatically with minimal human intervention, saving hours of expensive human review time. At the forefront of what technology can do for the legal industry, we're thrilled to award Casepoint with 'Overall LegalTech Data Solution Provider of the Year!'"

About Casepoint

Casepoint is the trusted data discovery platform for large corporations and government agencies. Leveraging the power of AI and advanced analytics, its end-to-end platform empowers teams to seamlessly collect, preserve, and discover vast amounts of data from diverse sources, enabling secure data-responsive workflows at enterprise scale.

From legal hold and data preservation to cloud collections and eDiscovery, Casepoint streamlines everything from litigation, investigations, and compliance to Congressional Inquiries or Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. With unmatched military-grade security, enterprises can manage their data confidently, enhance efficiency, mitigate risk, and meet reporting and compliance obligations with ease.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies, and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition of the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including case management, client relations, data and analytics, documentation, legal education, practice management, eDiscovery, and more. For more information, visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com .

