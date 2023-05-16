CASEY MAYFIELD OF IDEMIA IDENTITY AND SECURITY NORTH AMERICA RECEIVES NATIONAL AWARD RECOGNIZING LEADING WOMEN IN BIOMETRICS AND SECURITY

IDEMIA's Casey Mayfield has been named a 2023 SIA Women in Biometrics Winner by the Security Industry Association.

RESTON, Va., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casey Mayfield is a recipient of the Security Industry Association (SIA)'s 2023 SIA Women in Biometrics Award for her leadership and contributions in biometrics and security. The SIA Women in Biometrics Awards, a globally recognized program in its ninth year, honors leaders who are driving forces in the biometric identity and security industry. Mayfield joins a group of four other leaders who received the SIA Women in Biometrics Award this year.

Mayfield is the Sr. Vice President of the Justice and Public Safety division at IDEMIA Identity and Security (I&S) North America, playing an integral role in IDEMIA's state and local criminal justice programs and civilian enrollment solutions through North America. She has over 25 years of experience in state and local program management and Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) industry experience. Mayfield's extensive career in the biometrics and identity and security space goes back to her start at IDEMIA with an entry-level position, as a fingerprint technician providing enrollment services to customers in the state of Illinois, through a subsidiary of Identix, Inc. Through her growing career at IDEMIA, she went on to lead IDEMIA's enrollment operations team, during which she had a track record of accomplishments, supporting over 25 state, federal and commercial programs, including the U.S. Transportation Security Administration's (TSA's) Transportation Worker Identification Credential, hazardous materials, Flight Training Security Program and TSA PreCheck, in addition to managing the successful deployment of multiple statewide and agency-specific enrollment.

Mayfield currently serves as a charter member of the Customer Advisory Board, organized in collaboration with FBI Compact Council initiatives, and as the business line leader for the Executive User Board. She is also a member of the Women in IDEMIA Network, an Employee Resource Group at IDEMIA, in addition to numerous industry advocacy groups.

"This is a well-deserved recognition for Casey who has devoted her career to biometrics. In her various positions over the past 25 years, Casey has a reputation for driving innovation and strategic change to deliver CJIS-compliant solutions to our criminal justice, law enforcement and enrollment services to customers throughout North America," said Donnie Scott, CEO, IDEMIA I&S North America. "Digital transformation requires leaders who set the vision, execute the strategy, and inspire the organization to embrace change. Casey sets the standard and we are fortunate to have her leadership within IDEMIA."

"I'm humbled to receive this recognition," said Casey Mayfield, Senior Vice President, Justice and Public Safety, IDEMIA I&S North America. "I strive to empower state and local agencies to securely enroll, issue, and verify physical and digital identity credentials for millions of U.S. residents that in turn make their communities safer. I am deeply honored that my mission and work were acknowledged as part of the 2023 SIA Women in Biometrics Award program. I'm also thankful to SIA for ensuring female leaders and their advocacy in the industry, are recognized and celebrated."

Mayfield will receive the award, along with other four SIA Women in Biometrics Awards recipients, at a special award ceremony during the 2023 SIA GovSummit, SIA's annual government security conference, on May 16, 2023 in Washington D.C.

About IDEMIA Identity and Security (I&S) North America

IDEMIA I&S North America is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to Unlock the World, Make It Safer - helping people access what matters most, more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

Learn more at www.na.idemia.com / Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About the Security Industry Association:

SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,300 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through education and training, opening global market opportunities, and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA I&S North America

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC