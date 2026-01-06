IDEMIA Public Security Partners with Kentucky Department of Vehicle Regulation to Launch Next-Generation of Mobile ID

Kentucky residents can now assert their identity securely and easily from their mobile phone.

RESTON, Va., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, in partnership with the Kentucky Department of Motor Vehicles, has launched the next-generation of mobile ID in Kentucky. Kentucky residents can now assert their identity securely from their mobile phone by downloading the free app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. State residents can use the app immediately to verify their identities directly from their mobile phones at TSA Checkpoints at CVG, SDF, LEX, and PAH, in addition to other participating airports across the country.

The Kentucky mobile ID app provides a contactless and easy way for users to verify their identity, while putting users' privacy and security at the forefront. Mobile ID holders are the only ones who can access the mobile ID by unlocking the app using their biometrics or their personal six-digit pin. Users must consent to sharing their information when using their Mobile ID, an improvement in consumer privacy compared to the physical credential.

This comprehensive and interactive identity solution can be used for identity verification both in-person and online by various government agencies, businesses, and organizations. Created with IDEMIA's patented technologies, robust security features, and a focus on privacy and interoperability at the forefront, the Kentucky mobile ID app is designed to provide a safe and convenient option that mobile ID users and verifiers can trust.

The Kentucky mobile ID app is also part of the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence's (NCCoE) collaborative research and development agreement (CRADA) first use case under the mobile driver's license project.

"Mobile ID offers Kentuckians more options for air travel, while further protecting them from identity theft or having their private information shared," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "We want our families to be safe and feel safe while they are traveling, and this is just another step Team Kentucky is taking to increase safety for our people."

"Everything's in your phone; now your ID can be too," said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. "A digital ID serves as an addition to a physical ID, allowing Kentuckians convenience when proving their identity. One of the biggest benefits is letting cardholders limit showing only necessary personal information during a transaction or service, like withholding your address when proving your age to buy restricted items."

"As the digital identity market continues to evolve, it's inspiring to see more states embracing secure, convenient, and trusted mobile ID technology. We are proud to deepen our collaboration with the Kentucky Department of Motor Vehicles, providing Kentucky residents with IDEMIA's innovative and advanced mobile ID solution," shared Rob Gardner, CEO, IDEMIA Civil Identity. "This partnership not only underscores our commitment to advancing digital identity but also highlights Kentucky's leadership in adopting cutting-edge technologies that enhance the daily lives of its citizens."

To learn more about Kentucky's Mobile ID, click here.

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 12,500 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access and citizen protection.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

