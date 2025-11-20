IDEMIA Public Security Expands Collaboration with Microsoft as a Launch Partner of Microsoft Entra Verified ID

IDEMIA's identity and verification technology to authenticate individuals with proof of identity, employee onboarding, password recovery, and more amidst the rise of artificial intelligence.

RESTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, has been selected as a launch partner of Microsoft Entra Verified ID after a successful pilot, strengthening their partnership with Microsoft to authenticate individuals with proof of identity, and issuance of credentials that enable a host of use cases across Microsoft's ecosystem of partners and customers enabled through IDEMIA's identity and verification technology.

The launch and expanded partnership were officially unveiled at the Microsoft Ignite Conference, held November 18–21 in San Francisco, through announcements and live demos, underscoring the importance of trusted identity solutions in today's digital-first environment.

The launch of Microsoft Entra Verified ID, with the service moving into general availability after a successful pilot, strengthens the handling of identity when it is most critical, particularly within support purposes, such as onboarding employees, password and account recovery, contact center communications, help-desk support, and more.

Microsoft Entra Verified ID provides essential identity and authentication protection to secure employees and devices, and addresses a growing set of use cases reliant on secure, compliant and shareable identity verification across multiple applications and service environments. As more security risks saturate the industry, organizations can rely on IDEMIA Public Security's identity and verification technology to ensure individuals are who they say they are, and take advantage of IDEMIA's best-in-class innovations to protect against fraud and growing risks exacerbated by artificial intelligence (AI). While advancements in AI continue to bring meaningful product solutions, so does IDEMIA's vigilance against advancing AI vulnerabilities, such as phishing. IDEMIA Public Security and Microsoft's expanded partnership builds upon their strategic collaboration to extend Microsoft Entra Verified ID's capabilities using IDEMIA's liveness and document verification technology in February 2024.

"With more than 40 years of experience in identity verification, IDEMIA's identity and verification solutions are proven to be trusted when it counts," shared Matt Cole, CEO of IDEMIA Public Security. "With security risks constantly on the rise, and privacy paramount in digitally native environments, our collaboration with Microsoft enables secure authentication with a verified and trusted identity that organizations, including commercial, enterprise, and financial service companies, can rely on to ensure individuals are who they claim to be."

In addition to serving more than 600 government, state, and federal agencies, IDEMIA Public Security is also expanding its reach to a growing number of commercial, enterprise, and financial services companies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IDEMIA enables safer, frictionless, and fairer ways to secure travel, access, and advanced artificial intelligence and citizen-related protections.

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 12,500 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access and citizen protection.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

