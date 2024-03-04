Casino and Sportsbook Platform Provider Soft2Bet Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for casino and sportsbook platform provider, Soft2Bet, which, after successfully growing its business throughout Europe, is launching in the U.S., targeting New Jersey as the first state where it will debut its offering.

5W will work with Soft2Bet to increase the company's awareness in the U.S. through events and media relations in national and trade media. As part of this, the agency will increase exposure of Soft2Bet's executives as thought leaders on igaming, leveraging its game-changing gamification technology, Motivational Engineering Gamification Application (MEGA), which is proven to increase user retention.

"The online gaming and gambling space is exploding," said 5WPR Founder & Chairman Ronn Torossian. "Over the past few years, we have seen many new markets legalize online gambling and expect to see more follow suit creating immense opportunity for the industry. The 5W team has a long track record of helping companies launch in the U.S., especially in rapidly expanding and changing industries, and we're excited to be Soft2Bet's partner as they enter this market."

Martin Collins, Chief Business Development Officer of Soft2bet, said: "Our approach is dynamic and focused, ensuring we extract the value from every given opening, and we want our partners to approach business in exactly the same way. This is why we have chosen Ronn and his teams at 5W to be our PR Agency as we bring our unique products to the US and wider North American markets."

"North America represents a significant opportunity and in common with other major markets has its own specificities when it comes to communications, history, and industry practice. The 5W team will help us navigate and enhance our presence in this environment and with the massive growth we have experienced in the past years," Collins added.

5W has already generated a notable amount for Soft2Bet through their participation at the G2E Conference in Las Vegas and ICE in London. The team utilized the conferences to highlight Soft2Bet's capabilities and demonstrate its motivational engineering features.

About Soft2Bet

Soft2Bet is a casino and sportsbook operator and platform provider, offering a comprehensive product suite of products and services for iGaming operators in regulated markets. A proprietary gamification engine sets Soft2Bet apart, fostering unique player engagement across casino and sportsbook domains. Soft2Bet has developed and deployed many brands, including recognized names such as Betinia.dk, Betinia.se, Betinia.com Yoyocasino.se, Yoyocasino.com, and holds Maltese, Swedish (B2C and B2B), Danish, Irish, Greek, and Romanian and Italian licenses. Soft2Bet boasts 500,000 events and over 8,500 games from 146 providers, supports 220 payment methods across various countries, and accommodates over 20 languages, among other capabilities.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

