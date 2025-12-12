Casinos Risk Revenue Loss Without Modernizing Table Operations, Warns Info-Tech Research Group

As casinos face mounting pressure to increase efficiency and reduce operational risk, manual table game processes are exposing organizations to costly errors, fragmented patron experiences, and labor challenges. Newly published research from Info-Tech Research Group shows that traditional pit operations lack the real-time visibility and automation required to support accurate player ratings, effective staffing, and optimized table performance. The firm's blueprint, Transform Table Operations With SmartPit Technology, provides a data-driven framework to help casino leaders assess operational gaps, identify SmartPit opportunities, and build a business case for modernization.

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Casinos are facing rising operational pressures as labor shortages, manual table game processes, and inconsistent player tracking continue to erode revenue and weaken the patron experience. From inaccurate ratings and misallocated comps to slow fills and fragmented loyalty programs, traditional pit operations lack the automation and real-time visibility needed to support efficient and profitable gameplay. Newly published insights from Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, highlight how these gaps expose casinos to financial loss and competitive disadvantage. The firm's blueprint, Transform Table Operations With SmartPit Technology, offers a structured path to modernize table operations and evaluate SmartPit solutions that improve accuracy, efficiency, and overall table performance.

Info-Tech Research Group's Transform Table Operations With SmartPit Technology blueprint provides a data-driven framework to help casino leaders assess operational gaps, identify SmartPit opportunities, and build a business case for modernization. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech's research insights emphasize that many casinos rely on manual workflows that introduce operational friction, limit data accuracy, and slow decision-making. Without digital tools or connected systems, table operations struggle to match the speed and precision of slots and electronic gaming machines, which already provide seamless cashless and loyalty-integrated experiences. The lack of modernization in the pit not only reduces operational efficiency but also prevents casinos from gaining meaningful insights to guide staffing, table mix optimization, and player engagement.

"SmartPit technology has the potential to transform table games from manual, error-prone processes into dynamic and data-driven operations," says Elizabeth Silva Smulski, research lead at Info-Tech Research Group. "Casino leaders who modernize their pits gain clearer visibility into player activity, reduce unnecessary comping, and streamline staff workloads. SmartPit unlocks operational gains that directly contribute to improved revenue, efficiency, and customer satisfaction."

Key Challenges in Table Game Operations

Several systemic challenges that continue to restrict pit performance and profitability are highlighted in Info-Tech's resource, including:

Inefficient manual processes that introduce errors in fills, credits, shift management, and inventory control.

Dealer mistakes in tracking players and chips that lead to inaccurate ratings and misallocated comps.

Siloed patron experiences caused by the absence of digital or cashless play options at tables.

Labor shortages that limit the availability of experienced dealers and create staffing instability.

Integration challenges that prevent table systems from connecting smoothly with broader casino infrastructure.

Info-Tech's Methodology for SmartPit Adoption

To help casino operators take a structured, data-driven approach to modernization, Info-Tech's Transform Table Operations With SmartPit Technology blueprint outlines a three-step methodology that guides leaders from a current-state assessment to ROI-backed investment decisions. The firm recommends the following priorities:

Analyze the Current State and Identify Challenges

Casino leaders begin by assessing the maturity of current table operations, documenting pains and gains, and identifying capability gaps using Info-Tech's Excel-based analysis tools. This process quantifies issues such as inaccurate ratings, inefficient manual processes, labor shortages, and siloed patron experiences. Explore Opportunities and Prioritize Solutions

Once the current state is defined, leaders evaluate SmartPit technologies that can address identified challenges. This step includes reviewing aligned opportunities, conducting detailed ROI analyses, and prioritizing the SmartPit solutions that offer the highest operational and financial value. Opportunities may include RFID chip tracking, real-time player rating, automated reconciliation, dealer guidance tools, and digital or cashless play capabilities. Build a Business Case for a Proof of Concept

The final step uses the insights and ROI results to develop a data-backed business case that supports SmartPit investment. Casino leaders leverage Info-Tech's structured templates to outline the initiative's purpose, financial impact, required resources, and expected outcomes, enabling a clear and defensible recommendation for modernization.

These steps enable casino leaders to quantify the value of SmartPit adoption and demonstrate how targeted modernization can improve accuracy, reduce friction, and elevate the player experience.

"Many casinos underestimate how much revenue leakage comes from manual processes," adds Smulski. "A structured evaluation backed by operational data allows leaders to pinpoint high-impact SmartPit solutions and move forward with modernization strategies that offer measurable returns."

By applying Info-Tech's research insights, casino leaders can shift from manual processes to modernized, data-driven table operations that strengthen accuracy, improve gameplay efficiency, and increase overall table profitability. The firm's blueprint also includes assessment tools, ROI calculators, prioritization models, and a guided approach for building a proof-of-concept business case.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Elizabeth Silva Smulski, and access to the complete Transform Table Operations With SmartPit Technology blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group