CIOs Need to Redefine IT's Brand to Close the Trust Gap, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Despite IT's growing role in organizational strategy, new findings from Info-Tech Research Group reveal persistent perception gaps that limit CIO impact and reinforce outdated views of IT. Data from the firm's diagnostics show that while 53% of CxOs expect IT to help expand or transform the organization, 96% currently see IT operating only at a trusted operator level or below. The global IT research and advisory firm's newly released blueprint, Take Control of IT's Narrative, provides a structured methodology to help CIOs close this gap by defining a clear IT brand, strengthening stakeholder trust, and aligning perceptions with IT's true capabilities.

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Organizations are relying on their IT departments more than ever as technology's influence widens across strategy, operations, and culture. However, many CIOs face misalignment between IT's actual impact and how it's perceived across the enterprise. Recently published findings from Info-Tech Research Group highlight that entrenched views of IT as a reactive support function continue to restrict its influence, even as IT enables modernization, innovation, and enterprise-wide transformation. The global IT research and advisory firm's new blueprint, Take Control of IT's Narrative, outlines a step-by-step approach for CIOs to reshape IT's brand by addressing misconceptions, strengthening relationships, and communicating value in ways that resonate with stakeholders.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Four-Stage Framework for Redefining the IT Brand (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Data from Info-Tech's diagnostic programs reveal a widening perception gap. According to the firm's CxO Alignment Diagnostic, 53% of CxOs believe IT should play a strategic role in expanding or transforming the organization, yet 96% say IT is currently demonstrating only a Trusted Operator level of maturity. This disconnect is reflected beyond the executive level as well. Additional data from the CIO Business Vision Diagnostic shows that 66.7% of organizations do not perceive that they are receiving high IT value. At the same time, Info-Tech's IT Staffing Assessment finds that CIOs spend 25% of their time managing existing and emerging technologies or processes, which limits the capacity for strategic communication and stakeholder engagement. Collectively, these findings emphasize the need for CIOs to take deliberate action to redefine IT's brand and strengthen the trust required for strategic partnership.

"Many CIOs are delivering far more value than their organizations recognize, yet their brand is still shaped by outdated assumptions," says Laura Herran Sanchez, associate product manager at Info-Tech Research Group. "A compelling IT brand is not built through slogans or presentations. It comes from consistent behaviors, clear expectations, and intentional communication that make IT's purpose and contributions visible across the enterprise. CIOs who take control of their narrative can shift perceptions, strengthen relationships, and unlock greater influence."

Key Challenges IT Leaders Face When Shaping IT's Brand

Despite IT's expanding responsibilities, Info-Tech's research findings show that several system obstacles continue to hinder CIOs who aim to reposition IT as a strategic partner:

Historical views of IT as a cost center or order taker continue to shape organizational expectations.

Stakeholders often lack clarity about IT's services, capabilities, and unique contributions.

Internal misalignment within IT reinforces inconsistent behaviors and communication.

Low-value perception persists across both executives and broader employee groups, even when IT performance improves.

These challenges underscore the importance of understanding how IT is perceived today and of intentionally designing a brand that reflects its desired role within the organization.

Info-Tech's Four-Stage Framework for Redefining the IT Brand

To help CIOs strengthen alignment, influence, and stakeholder trust, Info-Tech's Take Control of IT's Narrative blueprint introduces a structured approach built on four interconnected stages:

Step 1: Discover the Current IT Brand

IT leaders assess internal and external perceptions by gathering feedback from IT staff, business partners, and end users. This helps identify strengths, blind spots, and misalignments that shape IT's current brand.

Step 2: Envision the Desired IT Brand

Leaders collaboratively define IT's guiding principles, value propositions, stakeholder profiles, journey maps, and strategic objectives. This step establishes a clear and authentic direction for how IT intends to be perceived across the organization.

Step 3: Bridge the Internal IT Gap

IT teams develop initiatives that reinforce the desired brand through their actions, culture, and communication. These initiatives are supported by measurable goals and metrics to embed brand alignment into daily work.

Step 4: Bridge the Organizational Gap

CIOs implement communication strategies and relationship-building initiatives that strengthen how IT's value is understood across the enterprise. This includes consistent messaging, improved engagement, and targeted activities that address stakeholder needs.

Through this structured process, Info-Tech's blueprint enables CIOs to shift IT's brand from reactive and misunderstood to strategic, trusted, and aligned with organizational ambitions.

The firm's blueprint also includes practical tools such as the IT Brand Playbook, the IT-on-a-Page template, the monthly communications catalog, stakeholder profiles, and journey mapping guidance. By applying these resources, CIOs can adopt a consistent, evidence-based approach to reposition IT, strengthen cross-functional relationships, and demonstrate the value that drives enterprise outcomes.

