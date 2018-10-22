Casio Adds New Fall Colorway To PRO TREK Smart Watch Series

The WSD-F20AGN comes equipped with everything an outdoor enthusiast needs, supporting a wide range of outdoor and water activities. Powered by the Wear OS by Google operating system, users can tap into low-power GPS and full color maps with navigation. Maps can even be downloaded ahead of time to guide users on their adventures even when the watch is offline. Casio's WSD-F20AGN also boasts a variety of popular outdoors and sports apps to allow users to make the most of their activities. These apps are showcased in the "Featured Apps" list on the device for users to download and include ViewRanger, Hole19, Ski Tracks, and more. Additional features include water resistance up to 50 meters, a digital compass, altimeter, barometer, activity tracker, and more.

Casio's PRO TREK SMART WSD-F20AGN is available now for a MSRP of $399.00 at select retailers nationwide and online at ShopCasio.com. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK SMART collection of timepieces, please visit http://wsd.casio.com/us/en/

About PRO TREK Smart

Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of watches is geared for outdoor enthusiasts. Powered by Wear OS these timepieces are equipped with a variety of features ideal for outdoor adventures including GPS, Location Memory, Moment Setter, and more. These timepieces also boast Casio's Triple Sensor technology, in addition to a dual-layer LCD and water resistance. Casio's PRO TREK Smart line offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of timepieces, please visit: http://wsd.casio.com/us/en/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home

