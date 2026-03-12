When Reality Becomes Idea: G-SHOCK x Joshua Vides

A limited-edition collaboration translating Vides' signature hand-drawn aesthetic into two iconic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. introduces a bold new collaboration with renowned graphic artist Joshua Vides, bringing his signature "Reality to Idea" concept into the world of timepieces with two striking G-SHOCK models. The limited-edition DW5600JV-7 and DW6900JV-1 fuse Vides' bold artistic vision with G-SHOCK's legendary toughness, resulting in statement-making timepieces where art and durability collide.

The G-SHOCK x Joshua Vides Collection

Drawing on the iconic silhouettes of the 5600 and 6900 families, the collaboration transforms G-SHOCK's most beloved styles into wearable works of art. The monochromatic black-and-white palette reflects Vides' hard-edge graphic style, inspired by the visual language of comics and two-dimensional illustration.

Using multi-angle printing techniques, the timepieces evoke the look of a two-dimensional sketch brought to life in three dimensions. The DW5600JV-7 appears in a crisp gloss white with bold black accents across the band, case and dial, creating the feel of hand-drawn lines on paper. In contrast, the DW6900JV-1 takes on a matte black finish accented by white stripes that emphasize the watch's contours and intricate design details.

Subtle design cues distinguish the collaboration, from handwritten function labels around the dial to Vides' signature traffic cone hidden in the LED backlight display and a custom-engraved case back bearing his signature. Each timepiece arrives in custom packaging emblazoned with both G-SHOCK and Vides' branding, making these watches true collectibles.

With a loyal following and collaborations spanning some of the world's most recognizable brands, Vides' work is renowned for blurring the line between illustration and reality. This partnership underscores the creative alignment between two influential forces in art and contemporary culture, further expanding G-SHOCK's portfolio of limited-edition timepieces that celebrate creativity, toughness, and style.

"I'm excited to finally share my collaboration with G-SHOCK with the world," said Joshua Vides. "Almost two years in the works, I'm proud to ultimately showcase the final product in my backyard, Los Angeles."

The G-SHOCK x Joshua Vides collection includes the following key features:

Shock Resistant structure

200-Meter water resistance

1/100-Second stopwatch

Countdown timer

Multi-function alarm

Hourly time signal

LED backlight (Super Illuminator)

Flash alert

12/24-Hr. Time format

This limited-edition series will retail for $180 and will first be available at the G-SHOCK x Joshua Vides Pop-Up event on March 14–15. Beginning March 16, the models will also be offered in limited quantities at joshuavides.com, before launching nationwide on March 23 at gshock.com, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and select retailers. For additional information, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., markets and distributes Casio's portfolio of timepieces, electronic musical instruments, calculators, and education technology products throughout the United States. Guided by the corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio delivers innovative, reliable, and thoughtfully designed products that enrich everyday life. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

About Joshua Vides

Joshua Vides is a Contemporary Artist and Designer whose monochromatic practice ranges from galleries to murals made on the street to works shown in the halls of high fashion. Vides works in a black-and-white motif that suggests the hard-edged style of comics and cartoons. He applies this aesthetic to paintings, sculptures, installations, and even cars, creating works that look like they were ripped from the second dimension and brought to our 3D world. While Vides may be best known for his latest concept titled Reality to Idea, his collaborations with brands like Fendi, Nike, and BMW, have cemented his space in culture while exhibiting his work in cities across the world and The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.

