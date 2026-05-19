CASIO AND J BALVIN REUNITE FOR SECOND LIMITED-EDITION COLLABORATION WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE CRW001JB-9 RING WATCH

J Balvin returns for a new collaboration with CASIO, reimagining the iconic ring watch through the superstar's fearless style and creativity

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. proudly announces its second collaboration with global superstar J Balvin, unveiling a bold new expression of the iconic digital watch – reimagined in an unexpected form that rests right on your finger. The limited-edition CASIO x J Balvin CRW001JB-9 Ring Watch captures the spirit of Casio's signature functionality in a striking miniature design. Building on the momentum of the pair's first collaboration, the new release deepens CASIO's partnership with global cultural icon J Balvin.

G-SHOCK x J Balvin

Born in Medellin, Colombia, the award-winning reggaeton superstar has cemented his place among the most iconic Latin artists in the world, selling over 35 million records worldwide. Known for pushing boundaries across music, style, and creative expression, J Balvin brings his signature bold aesthetic to this standout release, reimagining CASIO's ring watch silhouette through his own lens. Blending CASIO's innovative design with J Balvin's statement-making style, the collaboration delivers a collectible accessory that merges function, fashion, and individuality.

"CASIO has always understood my vision when it comes to creativity and self-expression," said J Balvin. "The first collaboration was personal and expressive, and with this release, we wanted to push even further by designing something that felt unexpected and instantly iconic. The ring watch blends music, fashion, and culture in a way that feels authentic to who I am and how I express myself."

Following the success of the 2025 'Ma G' collaboration, the CRW001JB-9 reflects the continued creative synergy between J Balvin and CASIO. Together, the two are united by a shared commitment to fearless originality, innovation, and challenging convention.

The CRW001JB-9 features a striking gold-tone finish, and across the face, a rich gold brick pattern brings depth and texture, echoing J Balvin's unmistakable visual language and love of standout detail. Subtle rhinestone accents above and below add a refined shimmer, giving the piece a touch of stage-ready brilliance worthy of the global artist from Colombia. The design also naturally aligns with the spirit of Balvin's new collaborative chapter alongside fellow Colombian rising star Ryan Castro — a universe where elegance, loyalty, brotherhood, and family stand at the center of the narrative.

Equal parts collectible and functional, the design embodies CASIO's continued commitment to evolving classic timekeeping through cultural collaboration and creative innovation.

The limited-edition CASIO x J Balvin CRW001JB-9 Ring Watch comes equipped with the following features:

Dual time functionality

1/100-second stopwatch

Time flash (hourly flash alert)

Auto calendar

LED backlight

12/24-hour time formats

The CASIO x J Balvin CRW001JB-9 Ring Watch is available for pre-order starting Thursday, May 28, 2026 for $200 at casio.com/us/, and will be released on June 4 online, at the G-SHOCK SoHo Store, and select retailers.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., markets and distributes Casio's portfolio of timepieces, electronic musical instruments, calculators, and education technology products throughout the United States. Guided by the corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio delivers innovative, reliable, and thoughtfully designed products that enrich everyday life. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

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SOURCE Casio America, Inc.