STRIKING ORIGINAL: G-SHOCK DROPS TRANSPARENT GA-V01 SERIES

Four new models redefine toughness through bold, future-forward design

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., proudly announces the launch of the GAV01SKE series, the latest evolution in G-SHOCK's durable and innovative timepieces. The collection stands out with transparent resin cases offered in four vibrant colors: neon green, bright orange, deep purple, and smoky black. Each model features a striking, sculptural silhouette defined by oversized bumper-style indexes, pronounced side buttons, and a distinctive spherical glass face. Inspired by Y2K retro-futurism infused with playful pop aesthetics, the GAV01SKE delivers a unique blend of nostalgic charm and modern edge.

At the heart of its visual impact is a layered analog-digital dial, where metallic openwork details meet oversized, bold hands that pop against the translucent case. This design not only enhances legibility but also adds depth and dimensionality, giving the watch a futuristic and tactile presence. The transparent exterior and vibrant colorways bring a joyful and expressive personality, making each watch a statement piece as much as a reliable tool.

Behind this striking design lies the groundbreaking technology of the newly developed Shock Release Hand. Unlike traditional watch hands fixed to a shaft, the timepiece uses a magnetic mechanism that allows the minute hand to absorb and dissipate shock by temporarily shifting on impact before automatically returning to perfect alignment. This ensures exceptional durability while enabling larger, more dynamic hand designs, enhancing both function and style. The watch also features an integrated bezel-and-band construction that encases a shock-resistant module, reinforcing G-SHOCK's legendary toughness with a fresh, architectural form.

The GAV01SKE series offers a bold reinterpretation of toughness; one that pairs rugged reliability with vivid, playful design. It's a timepiece built for those seeking statement-making style, combining advanced engineering with an unmistakable look that captures the spirit of early 2000s tech culture through a modern lens. With the GAV01SKE, G-SHOCK continues to push the boundaries of what a tough watch can be: strong, resilient, and unapologetically bold.

The GAV01SKE are equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock-resistant structure

200-meter water resistance

10 year battery

Hand shift feature

World time (48 cities)

1/100-second stopwatch

Countdown timer

5 daily alarms

Double LED light (Super Illuminator)

The GAV01SKE-3A, GAV01SKE-4A, GAV01SKE-6A, and GAV01SKE-8A ($155) are available for purchase now at select G-SHOCK retailers, gshock.casio.com/us, and the G-SHOCK SoHo Store. For more information, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., markets and distributes Casio's portfolio of timepieces, electronic musical instruments, calculators, and education technology products throughout the United States. Guided by the corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio delivers innovative, reliable, and thoughtfully designed products that enrich everyday life. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

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SOURCE Casio America, Inc.