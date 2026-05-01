G-SHOCK ANNOUNCES GLOBAL COLLABORATION WITH "STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU"

Tying into two exclusive timepieces from their range, one that's a perfect match to The Mandalorian's Beskar steel and one for beloved Grogu, this 360 campaign is launching across the US, UK, and EU with a heart-warming new custom spot.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., is proud to announce a G-SHOCK collaboration with Lucasfilm's highly anticipated release "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" that lands in theaters from May 22nd. Launching simultaneously across the US, UK and EU, this exclusive campaign merges the rich, expansive lore of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" with the uncompromising shock resistance and durability that has defined G-SHOCK since 1983.

Check out the promotional video HERE.

G-SHOCK x Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The campaign is centered around a new custom spot that showcases a father and daughter duo on their way to a fan screening of the new movie, kept on time by their G-STEEL and BABY-G watches; two specially selected models that pay homage to the iconic duo, offering fans the ultimate "bounty hunter-ready" gear.

The Timepieces: Forged for the Galaxy

Built to withstand the toughest conditions, from the Outer Rim to everyday adventures, G-SHOCK selected two distinct models for the campaign:

GM2100: Just like the legendary durability of Mandalorian armor, this GM2100 model aesthetic is reminiscent of Beskar steel. The watch features a forged metal bezel and a rugged, industrial finish that perfectly mirrors Din Djarin's protective plating, backed by G-SHOCK's trusted core guard structure for ultimate shock resistance.

BA110 BABY-G: Evocative of the spirit and distinctive coloring of the galaxy's most beloved foundling, the BA110 BABY-G watch features a green colorway. Though compact in its design, it retains the absolute toughness and resilience expected from a G-SHOCK, making it a perfect companion piece.

Innovative Bounty Hunter ID Watch Stand

In a first for a G-SHOCK collaboration, both watches are supplied with a highly collectible, officially licensed Bounty Hunter ID Card Watch Stand.

Designed for fans and collectors, this innovative accessory initially folds completely flat to display a character-specific Bounty Hunter ID. Through integrated magnets, the card seamlessly transforms into a rigid, 3D watch stand, providing the perfect way to present and hold the timepiece when it is not being worn.

A Campaign Built on Connection

To accompany the product launch, G-SHOCK has worked in collaboration with Lucasfilm to create a poignant advertising campaign. The ad highlights the profound bond between father and child, mirroring the found family relationship between The Mandalorian and Grogu. The campaign also shines a light on the wider Star Wars fan community, exploring how these intergenerational stories connect fans across the globe.

"Merging the unmatched toughness of G-Shock with the incredible universe of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' wasn't just a project for me, it was a passion. We wanted to build a collaboration that delivered a truly bounty hunter-ready timepiece, built to survive the harshness of space. But the real magic happens when this gear reaches the fans. That's why we're bringing their voices and adventures directly into our campaign content, ensuring this collaboration celebrates the community that makes it all possible." Warren Halliwell, CASIO UK's Senior Marketing Content & Campaign Manager

"As 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' arrives in theaters this May, we're thrilled to collaborate with G-SHOCK to promote this theatrical event. This campaign captures the shared joy of fandom through a father and daughter heading to the movies, while celebrating iconic elements of the story with designs fans can carry with them on their own journeys." Lylle Breier, EVP, Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Events at Walt Disney Studios

The GM2100-1ASW and BA110YK-3ASW are equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M and 100M water resistance respectively

LED Light(s)

5 daily alarms

1/100th second stopwatch

Countdown timer

World Time

12/24 Hr. time formats

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" limited promotional G-SHOCK collection will be available at flagship G-SHOCK stores, select retailers, and online across the US, UK, and the European Union starting 1st May 2026.

The GM2100-1ASW ($220) and BA110YK-3ASW ($130) are available for purchase now at select G-SHOCK retailers, gshock.casio.com/us, and the G-SHOCK SoHo Store. For more information, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu"

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's "The Mandalorian and Grogu," an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026. The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" also stars Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver. It is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Ian Bryce, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson, and written by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor.

About G-SHOCK

Built from a mission by creator Mr. Ibe to create the unbreakable watch, G-SHOCK is the watch that brought the new concept of toughness to the timepiece. Since 1983, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, retaining its core shock-resistant structure while incorporating advanced technologies and striking designs.

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SOURCE Casio America, Inc.