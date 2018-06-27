Casio Announces Launch of New G-MS Women's Collection

An extension of the G-SHOCK brand known for its absolute toughness, the new MSGS200 Collection, the first in the new G-MS line, features a resin band with stainless steel bezel. The bezel treatment is made of forged stainless steel and features mirror and hair-line finishing on the surface to enhance the overall look. These new Spring/Summer introductions feature analog digital time displays and come in three colorways; MSGS200-7A sports a white resin band with silver bezel; MSGS200G-1A a black resin band with rose gold bezel; and the MSGS200G-7A has a white resin band and rose gold bezel.

Whether spending the day at the office, heading to happy hour or running to an appointment, the MSGS200 not only complements a range of fashion styles but also includes practical features:

Water resistance up to 100 meters

Shock resistance

Solar Powered Battery

Super Illuminator LED Light

World Time (31TZ/48 Cities)

Full Auto Calendar

Daily Alarm

1/100 th Second Stopwatch

Second Stopwatch Countdown Timer

Casio's new G-MS MSGS200 Collection will retail for $150 to $170 and be available at select jewelers, shopcasio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about these women's watches, visit https://www.gshock.com/collections/g-ms.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipments solutions, established in 1957. Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information visit our website at www.casio.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casio-announces-launch-of-new-g-ms-womens-collection-300673081.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casio.com

