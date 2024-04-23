CASIO BABY-G UNVEILS NEW SERIES CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF ICONIC STYLE

Introducing the BABY-G+ Plus Lineup in new silhouette

DOVER, N.J., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc., is excited to unveil the newest addition to its iconic BABY-G lineup – introducing BABY-G+ PLUS. Created in honor of BABY-G's 30th anniversary, the BGD10K collection showcases BABY-G's ongoing commitment to innovation, technology, and style within the watch industry.

The BGD10K series pays homage to three decades of excellence embodied by the first-ever BABY-G, capturing the essence of innovation and nostalgia in its colorful and sleek design. Each of the four meticulously crafted compact watches features special holders with effortless strap interchangeability, eliminating the need for tools.

Inspired by the timeless appeal of the original BABY-G models and the vibrant aesthetics of Y2K fashion, the four-piece collection artfully blends nostalgia with contemporary style. Drawing from the era's iconic color palette, the collection features captivating hues of baby blue, crisp white, deep navy, and vivid fuchsia. These classic colorways infuse the collection with playful nostalgia while maintaining a modern edge.

Highlighting user creativity, the BGD10K removable strap boasts a sleek silicone material, designed to exude charm and playfulness. Adding an element of delight, each timepiece features a whimsical pixel art animation displayed on the face when the light button is activated in time mode. These charming animations infuse a sense of fun into the watch's face, imbuing the easy-to-read digital LCD with a touch of BABY-G's signature whimsy.

The BABY-G+ PLUS series showcases an effortless interchange band and bezel, embodying BABY-G's core values of individuality and customization. With limitless styling options, this timepiece can grace your wrist as a sleek watch or add charm-like flair when worn on your waist or bag. Encouraging self-expression and personal style, this collection heralds a fresh era in BABY-G's storied legacy.

These timepieces come equipped with technology including:

Shock-resistant structure

100 Meter water resistance

World time (30 cities)

1/100-second stopwatch

Countdown timer

5 daily alarms

Pixel-art animation

LED backlight (Super Illuminator)

The BGD10K-2, BGD10K-4, BGD10K-6, and BGD10K-7 are available today, retailing for $79, at select retailers and Casio.com. For more information about the BABY-G brand, visit BabyG.com.

About BABY-G

Casio's female timepiece brand, BABY-G, was created as a counterpart to its "big brother" G-SHOCK in 1994. The brand exemplifies the meeting of fashion and function for the vibrant, active woman with watches that are stylish, bold, tough, and chic. Equipped with the same great functionality that G-SHOCK is known for, BABY-G timepieces are shock and water-resistant with multiple daily alarms and stopwatch functions. The brand has partnered with some of the hottest names in music, fashion, and pop culture on standout watch collaborations including Ke$ha, Rebecca Minkoff, Joyrich and Married To The Mob. For additional information on Casio's BABY-G line of timepieces, please visit www.baby-g.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

